May 19, 2017 1:44 PM

Two Grand Strand golf courses named top-100 public courses by Golf Digest

MYRTLE BEACH

A pair of Grand Strand golf courses have again made Golf Digest’s biennial list of America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses, which is appearing in the magazine’s June issue.

The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, a Robert Trent Jones Sr. design that opened in 1948, is No. 54; while Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, the first solo design of the late Mike Strantz is No. 86.

The Dunes Club has been in the Golf Digest ranking since 2003 and has been as high as No. 15 in 2003-04, and Caledonia was ranked between 2003-10 and again since 2013, and has been as high as No. 66 in 2009-10.

Golf Digest evaluates courses based on seven categories: shot values, resistance to scoring, design variety, memorability, aesthetics, conditioning and ambiance.

Caledonia’s sister course True Blue Golf Club has also made national rankings, including being No. 63 on Golfweek Magazine’s current list of America’s Top 100 Resort Courses.

