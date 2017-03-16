Brookland-Cayce soccer coach could find out fate tonight

Fans and players of Kevin Heise hope to find out about the Brookland-Cayce’s boys soccer coach’s fate Thursday night.
Heise has been on administrative leave since Feb. 10 for a classroom incident.
Lexington Two District will hold its scheduled meeting and likely will discuss Heise’s situation in the closed executive part of the meeting.
Neither Heise nor B-C administration would comment about the incident.
Heise has received an outpouring of support from the B-C soccer community and around the state. A petition asking for Heise’s reinstatement has gotten more than 800 signatures and a large crowd of Heise supporters is expected at the meeting tonight.
“During my time as a player and assistant coach under coach Heise, we won A LOT of games (196 to be exact) but it’s not the wins that stay with me, it’s the life lessons, the friendships, and the bond of BEARCAT PRIDE that live with me every day,” said Will Eudy, a 1995 graduate at B-C and former assistant at B-C with Heise.
“The lessons I learned at ‘The Cage’ have taken me all the way from an assistant coach to a teacher, a head coach, an assistant AD, and now as an athletic director. And as my wife and I expect the arrival of our first child in the coming weeks, I find myself reflecting on those lessons more and more.”
Coach Dick Smith and Katie Smith Clampitt, who are on the board of the S.C. High School Coaches Association, voiced their support of Heise and asked for others to do the same.
“Kevin has dedicated his life to soccer at BCHS and the State of South Carolina and we have each at some point in our careers been blessed and thankful to be able to call Kevin Heise a friend and colleague,” the post read. “Kevin has always put his players and the development of the game of soccer in S.C. first and has always been there when others were in need.”
Heise is one of the winningest boys soccer coaches in state history. He has 454 victories since taking over the Bearcats’ program in 1991 and his teams have made it to the playoffs 23 straight seasons. B-C has won three lower state championships and 15 region titles.
