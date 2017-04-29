Photos: Chapin girls lacrosse falls to Bishop England in state finals

Chapin's Shannon Rychener (18) makers her way to the goa as Bishop England defenders Beatrice Navarro (19) and Morgan Roberts (5) trail behind during their Girls Lacrosse State Championship.
Chapin High head coach Jen Green yells out commands to her team during their Girls Lacrosse State Championship.
Bishop England players celebrate their Girls Lacrosse State Championship win over Chapin.
Chapin's Eden Ellison (29) cuts a path through Bishop England defenders with control of the ball during the Girls Lacrosse State Championship held at Chapin High School.
Chapin High Girls Lacrosse head coach Jen Green attempts to energize her team during the half-time period of their Lacrosse State Championship against Bishop England.
Chapin High fans show off their support for the Chapin High girl's lacrosse team during their State Championship against Bishop England.
Chapin's Angel Tisdale (23) and Mackenzie Clark (17) congratulate teammate Eden Ellison (29) on a score during their Girls Lacrosse State Championship against Bishop England.
Chapin's Angel Tisdale (23) runs up the field with control of the ball as Bishop England's Ginger Tomkins (1) trails behind during the Girls Lacrosse State Championship held at Chapin Highschool.
Players on the Chapin High girls lacrosse team console each other after their Girls Lacrosse State Championship loss against Bishop England.
Chapin's Erica Bickley (53) attempts to gain control of the ball as it goes out of bounds during her Girls Lacrosse State Championship against Bishop England.
The Chapin girls lost to Bishop England in the Girls Lacrosse State Championship.
Chapin's Angel Tisdale (23) eyes the goal before taking a shot while Bishop England's Molly Nierman (27) defends during the Girls Lacrosse State Championship.
Chapin High players walk arm-in-arms towards their cheering fans following their Girls Lacrosse State Championship.
Chapin High fans show off their support for the Chapin High girl's lacrosse team during their State Championship against Bishop England.
Chapin's Erica Bickley (53) battles with Bishop England's Ginger Tomkins (1) for control of the ball during the Girls Lacrosse State Championship held at Chapin High.
Chapin's Eden Ellison (29) cuts a path through Bishop England defenders during her Girls Lacrosse State Championship held at Chapin High School.
Bishop England players celebrate their Girls Lacrosse State Championship win over Chapin.
A SCHSL lacrosse ball sits on the turf during the Girls Lacrosse State Championship held at Chapin High.
Bishop England fans cheer for their team during the Girls Lacrosse State Championship held at Chapin High.
