Gray Collegiate boys soccer coach Kevin Heise was named South Carolina recipient of the High School Coach of Significance Award given by United Soccer Coaches.
High School Sports

Gray Collegiate boys soccer coach earns national recognition

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 20, 2017 2:06 PM

Gray Collegiate boys soccer coach Kevin Heise was honored by the United Soccer Coaches on Wednesday.

Heise was named South Carolina recipient of the High School Coach of Significance Award given by the organization. The award acknowledges high school coaches that go above and beyond by using their coaching position to teach life lessons and provide opportunities to develop outstanding young men and women. Twenty-three coaches from different states were honored in the inaugural award.

Heise is one of the winningest boys’ soccer coaches in state history. He won 454 games, three lower state titles at Brookland-Cayce before landing at Gray Collegiate in May.

