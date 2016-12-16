Williamson’s big night sparks Spartanburg Day past Ben Lippen

Ben Lippen jumped out to a 3-0 lead early against Spartanburg Day, but any hopes of an upset were short lived.
The Griffins (8-2) scored the next 11 points and ran away with a 78-40 win over Ben Lippen on Friday night. Spartanburg was led by Zion Williamson, who scored 35 points and added 16 rebounds.
“(Zion) is a special talent that is using the gifts God has given him,” Spartanburg coach Lee Sartor said. “He is the ultimate player that looks to make his teammates better.”
Williamson is the No. 3 overall junior prospect, according to ESPN’s national basketball rankings. Despite all the accolades, he said he’s enjoying being a kid.
“I’m just enjoying the process, and getting a chance to play basketball,” Williamson said. “I don’t think too much about rankings. I just want to play, and hopefully win a few more state championships.”
Williamson had four points at the end of the first quarter. Ben Lippen’s game plan was to neutralize Williamson, but that allowed other Spartanburg shooters to find open shots.
Williamson converted a couple of dunks early in the second period that helped him get into the flow of the game.
“I try not to focus on scoring,” Williamson said. “I want to do whatever it takes to win. I tell our guys that it’s not a one-man show, it’s not one-on-five. They are just as much a part of the game as I am.”
Ben Lippen didn’t have a player in double figures, and was outscored by Williamson 27-26 after three quarters. Will Cureton led the Falcons (3-5) with seven points.
Spartanburg now turns its attention to the Chick-fil-A Classic, the second major tournament the Griffins have taken part in this season. They opened the year in Chicago, going 2-2 against some of the top competition in the country.
“I’m excited about playing in the Chick-fil-A,” Williamson said. “We showed we have some talent in Chicago, but we’re looking to go 3-0, or 4-0, now that we have some experience.”
SD: Zion Williamson 35, Chandler Lindsey 24, Richardson 9, Tracy 6, Killoren 2, Foust 2, BL: Cureton 7, Moore 6, Thompson 6, McCray 4, Bellamy 4, Hester 3, Gibbs 3, Haynesworth 2, Wegren 2.
Girls
Spartanburg Day’s Ariana Muehlenbein hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining to break a 46-46 tie to give the Lady Griffins a 49-47 victory.
SD: Ariana Muehlenbein 23, Lauren Oakes 13, Babb 6, Lee 3, McBride 2, Owens 2. BL: Maylaya Montgomery 14, Hannah Trawick, Roberts 7, Pew 4, Reasons 4, Ambeers 2
Comments