Zion Williamson sets Chick-fil-A Classic scoring mark

Zion Williamson left his mark in his first appearance at the Chick-fil-A Classic.
Sellout crowds flocked to Richland Northeast gymnasium, hung on his every move and came to their feet every time the talented Spartanburg Day junior threw down a thunderous dunk.
The crowd gave him a standing ovation as he exited Friday’s game against Hamilton Heights in the final minute.
Williamson set the 15th annual tournament’s three-game scoring mark with 107 points. He scored 35 points on 13-of-17 shooting in a 91-68 loss to Hamilton Heights.
Williamson broke the single-game mark Tuesday when he had 53 points against Gray Collegiate. In the three games, he was 46-of-59 from the field, averaged 12.3 rebounds a game and was named the Most Outstanding Player in the National Division.
“I feel like (scoring record) is a big honor, but I’m really not focused on records. I just want to help my team win and do well within that game,” Williamson said.
Still, Williamson said he had a blast playing in front of large crowds each night.
“I never experienced a crowd or an environment like this before,” Williamson said. “I enjoyed the environment, but I tried not to let the environment dictate my play. I try to go out and make the smartest play for my team.”
The 6-foot-8 forward admitted he was exhausted after the three games. He played all but three of his team’s 96 minutes and expended a lot of energy in the game against Gray Collegiate.
Still, he won’t be away from the gym long Spartanburg Day gets ready for the Farm Bureau Classic on Wednesday at Dorman High. The Griffins will take on Pelham (Ala.) in the first round.
National Division Most Outstanding Player Zion Williamson @ZionW32 #thestate #CFAClassic pic.twitter.com/LFQSSMsKOg— Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) December 24, 2016
