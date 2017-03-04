28-0! North Augusta girls cap perfect season with a state title

Amari Young scored 19 points with 13 rebounds and Kiara Jackson added 10 points to lead North Augusta to its firs girls basketball championship with a 61-37 victory over Wilson Saturday night at the Colonial Life Arena.
The victory capped an unbeaten season at 28-0. It was the Yellow Jackets first state championship game appearance since 1958. They won 18 of their 28 games by 20 points or more.
Wilson (21-7) only led 2-0, and after that it was all North Augusta. Young, the Class 5A Player of the Year, had 14 points at the half to give the Yellow Jackets a 41-19 lead at the half.
North Augusta held a 26-12 advantage on points in the paint and 25-7 on points off turnovers.
D’asia Gregg scored 15 points with 10 rebounds to lead Wilson. Bryanna Goodson chipped in with 10 points. Wilson only shot 22 percent for the game.
W: D’asia Gregg 15, Bryanna Goodson 10, Barnes 8, Baker 2, McQueen 2. NA: Amari Young 19, Kiara Jackson 10, Lee 7, Burns 7, Crews 6, Bell 4, Fuller 3, Matthews 3, Burns 2.
Comments