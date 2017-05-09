Former hoops star Lucas Hargrove finds new job at old school

Lucas Hargrove had a big impact as a player for Richland Northeast.
Hargrove hopes to do the same as coach. The former RNE standout will be the Cavaliers’ new boys basketball coach. The move is expected to be approved at Tuesday’s Richland 2 school board meeting.
Hargrove replaces Aaron Lucas, who stepped down in March.
Hargrove has been an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for University of North Georgia women’s program after his playing career ended overseas.
Hargrove was one of the top players in RNE history and holds single season rebounding record, including a school-best 17 in one game.
After RNE, Hargrove played at Auburn, where he appeared in 111 games and averaged 12.8 points a game his senior season.
Hargrove looks to turn around RNE’s program, which hasn’t had a winning record since 2013. He will have a meet-and-greet with the team Wednesday.
