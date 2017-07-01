Upward star: Growing 6-foot-11 junior bursts onto hoops scene

Malcolm Wilson is enjoying the benefits of being one of the state’s top recruits for the Class of 2019.
The 6-foot-11 Ridge View junior has burst on the scene in the past few months and picked up offers from in-state schools South Carolina and Clemson. But it wasn’t too long ago that basketball wasn’t a priority for Wilson, who always has towered over kids at a young age.
It wasn’t until the urging of his mom, Theresa Riley Stephens, that Wilson got on the court in the first place.
“There wasn’t much talking. No conversation. She said, ‘You are going to play basketball.’ I wasn’t the kid who wanted to go out to the park and play basketball,” said Wilson, who was 5-foot-10 as a fourth-grader. “If she didn’t make me do that, I would feel dumb at this point. I wish I would have started sooner. I would be further along than I am now.
“It’s been pretty unbelievable. I didn’t think it was something that could happen to me. I thought I would be the last guy on team it would happen to. I have put in a lot of work and it has gotten me the offers and attention.”
Riley Stephens, who played basketball in high school before injuries cut short a college career, tried getting Wilson to go out for AAU basketball in the fifth grade. But she remembers her son coming home in tears because he wasn’t on the skill level as the other kids.
Riley Stephens didn’t give up on her son. In seventh grade, Wilson went out for the team and was cut. After that, Riley-Stevens had her son work with former South Carolina standout and Westwood coach Terry Dozier to improve his game.
Wilson made the team but didn’t play much as an eighth grader but has continued to improve his game since then. He played for the Blazers’ varsity the past two years and averaged four points and 1.6 blocks a game during his sophomore season.
Wilson also started working out twice a week with James “Pooh” Abrams, who has worked with numerous players in Columbia. His Hoopology Camp attracts around 200 kids each summer.
“Pooh told him if you want to play basketball you can play at the highest level, you got to put in the work,” Riley Stephens said. “We never imagined that the mail and offers would start coming.
“What I like about it, Malcolm is a humble gentle guy. He is concentrating on his game.”
Wilson has been busy this summer, playing with Upward Stars AAU team along with practicing with Ridge View. He also attended an Adidas Elite Camp last week in Indianapolis.
Ridge View coach Yerrick Stoneman has been impressed with the growth in Wilson’s game since the end of the season. Stoneman compares Wilson to former Kentucky player Jules Camara, who he coached while he was an assistant at Oak Hill.
“Defensively, he is there at the Division I level,” Stoneman said of Wilson. “His timing and shot blocking is all there. He picks up things really quick. Offensively, he is almost there. He is making quicker decisions and it is all clicking.”
Wilson has added a hook shot to his repertoire, which will help with his offensive game. Stoneman also sees Wilson’s passion and love for the game and his willingness to put in extra time to improve his skills whether it’s at Ridge View or with Abrams. Another aspect Wilson has improved is his confidence.
Wilson, who is a soft-spoken big guy, said that confidence has come from seeing improvement in his game and getting the attention of Division I schools.
“I didn’t trust myself at all and now I am not afraid to talk to the guys on the team,” Wilson said. “I never expected to get a basketball scholarship offer. When I got my first one, it got it started. If there is something I want to do, I can go out and do it.”
Wilson Bio
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-11
Class: Rising Junior
High school: Ridge View
Stats: Still developing as a sophomore, he averaged four points, five rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game last season.
Offers: South Carolina, Clemson, S.C. State and Hampton
Quote: “It’s feels great to receive an offer from a guy who just coached a Final Four team. I’m truly grateful for him seeing potential in me and wanting to coach me.” -- Wilson on his offer from Gamecocks coach Frank Martin
