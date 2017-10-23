Report: Zion Williamson removes one school from his list

Zion Williamson won’t be taking one of his official visits after all.
According Adam Zogoria of ZagsBlog, the Spartanburg Day standout and No. 2 recruit in Class of 2018 Class won’t be visiting UCLA this weekend as planned and is no longer considering the Bruins.
Williamson took official visits to Kansas for Late Night at the Phog, Kentucky for Big Blue Madness and Duke’s Countdown to Craziness last weekend. Players get up to five official visits.
Last month, Williamson attended football games on unofficial visits to USC and Clemson. He also had in-home visits with Gamecocks’ coach Frank Martin and Clemson’s Brad Brownell.
Never miss a local story.
During an interview at USA Basketball training facility, Williamson told Rivals not to count out Clemson or USC. He also said he might take an official visit to either USC or Clemson.
Williamson said in the summer he wanted to make decision before the season starts next month but told Rivals, “Late November, early December but if it doesn’t feel right then probably longer.”
Spartanburg Day begins its season Nov. 14 against Christ School (NC). Williamson and The Griffins will appear on ESPN twice this season at Hoophall Classic in January and Feb. 8 against Greensboro Day.
Comments