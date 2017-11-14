More Videos

  Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

    He's known internationally and is being heavily recruited as a rising senior in high school

He's known internationally and is being heavily recruited as a rising senior in high school
He's known internationally and is being heavily recruited as a rising senior in high school Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

High School Basketball

Zion Williamson opens senior season with Frank Martin in attendance

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 14, 2017 10:34 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Spartanburg Day standout and five-star prospect Zion Williamson opened his senior season Tuesday night at Christ School in Asheville, N.C., in front of a sellout crowd that included South Carolina coach Frank Martin.

Williamson scored 45 points and pulled down 15 boards as Martin and USC assistants Perry Clark and Bruce Shingler looked on.

Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin, who helped Houston win the World Series, was also at the game. The crowd was rowdy throughout Christ School’s 70-62 win.

“I live for that type of atmosphere,” Williamson said. “Not a good performance (by me). My team didn’t get the win, it’s not a good performance for me.”

Williamson discussed only the basketball game and not the recruiting process. The early signing period ends Wednesday, and Williamson has yet to pick a school.

Christ School’s roster features multiple Division I prospects, including Jalen Lecque and Brandon Stone. Lecque is rated as one of the top point guard prospects in the country for 2019 and finished with 22 points, while Stone scored 12.

Williamson is friends with Lecque, and the two spoke before and after the game. Williamson said it was nice to open the season with a tough challenge.

“It’s been really fun to get the season started. This is my senior year, just cherishing every moment I can to play with some of my bros who we’ve become brothers over the four years,” he said.

Williamson had a couple of dunks, several layups and also hit a few jump shots, including a four-point play. He worked in the offseason to improve his all-around game.

“My maturity level, I’m just talking more on defense, talking more on offense, getting my teammates where they need to be,” he said. “I worked on everything. I’m not a finished product. I don’t want to be a finished product. I feel like I need to get better overall.”

