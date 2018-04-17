Swansea's McNeal, Spring Valley's Assey headline USA Today's all-state basketball team

Swansea junior Danae McNeal and Spring Valley coach Megan Assey took top honors as USA Today’s American Family Insurance All-USA state team was released Tuesday.
McNeal was named the state’s Player of Year while Assey took home the state’s Coach of Year award.
McNeal, the Class 3A Player of the Year, averaged 24.2 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.7 blocks in helping the Tigers to the Lower State championship appearance.
Assey led the Vikings to a 28-2 record and the school’s sixth state title with a 49-37 win against Wade Hampton for the Class 5A crown. Spring Valley won 24 straight games to finish the season.
Westwood’s Unique Drake joined McNeal on the first team. The junior guard averaged 21.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.9 steals as the Redhawks made their first trip to the Class 4A Upper State title game.
The rest of the first team includes Wando's Skylar Blackstock, North Augusta's Amari Young and Carolina Forest's Alexis Tomlin.
Spring Valley’s Ashley Williamson, Lexington’s Olivia Thompson and Saluda’s Star Ergle were named to the second team.
Williamson, a Clemson commit, averaged 18.9 points and 2.3 assists this season. Thompson hit 105 3-pointers and averaged 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.3 assists.
Ergle, who signed with Lenoir-Rhyne, averaged 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals. The rest of the second team included Wilson’s Loyal McQueen and Christ Church’s Lawren Cook.
