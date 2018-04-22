South Carolina offers hometown 7th grade girls basketball standout

Keenan’s Milaysia Fulwiley has only played five varsity basketball games but has already picked up two big-time offers.
South Carolina and Mississippi offered the seventh-grader Sunday. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and Rebels coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin were in attendance to watch Fulwiley’s Palmetto 76ers team play in the Deep South Classic tournament in Raleigh, N.C.
Fulwiley had a big postseason in helping Keenan to the Class 2A state championship in March. The 5-foot-7 point guard played at Sanders Middle School during the regular season and didn’t join the Raiders varsity squad until the playoffs.
“We knew she could play at our level but we were waiting till she finished her middle school season,” Keenan coach Reggie McLain said. “We brought her up and she has been a real impactful player for us.”
Fulwiley scored in double figures in three of the five games and averaged 11.6 points, 6.4 steals and 4.8 assists while coming off the bench for Keenan. She scored 14 points and had six assists in the Upper State title game against Christ Church.
Fulwiley is the latest middle schooler drawing interest from the Gamecocks, joining Cardinal Newman’s Ashlyn Watkins and East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper.
