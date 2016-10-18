S.C. Prep Writers High School football poll

CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork
2. Northwestern
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Westside
5. Spartanburg
6. Boiling Springs
7. Sumter
9. Dorman
9. Greenwood
10. Gaffney
Others receiving votes: T.L. Hanna, Blythewood, Mauldin, Carolina Forest, Nation Ford
CLASS 4A
1. South Pointe
2. Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. Cane Bay
5. Belton-Honea Path
6. Ridge View
7. South Aiken
8. North Myrtle Beach
9. Beaufort
10. Union County
Others receiving votes: Chapin, Greer, Wren, Greenville, York, Lancaster, North Augusta
CLASS 3A
1. Dillon
2. Bluffton
3. Fairfield Central
4. Gilbert
5. Bishop England
6. Brookland-Cayce
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Chapman
9. Woodruff
10. Lake City
Others receiving votes: Chester, Newberry, Broome, Palmetto, Powdersville, Crescent
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville
2. Barnwell
3. Cheraw
4. Saluda
5. Batesburg-Leesville
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
7. Lee Central
8. Blacksburg
9. Calhoun County
10. Carvers Bay
Others receiving votes: Southside Christian, Andrew Jackson, Andrews, Christ Church, Chesterfield
CLASS A
1. Lamar
2. Lake View
3. McBee
4. Lewisville
5. Williston-Elko
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Hemingway
8. Baptist Hill
9. C.E. Murray
10. Cross
Others receiving votes: Wagener-Salley, Bethune-Bowman, St. John’s Ridge Spring-Monetta
The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.
