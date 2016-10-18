High School Football

October 18, 2016 5:11 PM

S.C. Prep Writers High School football poll

By Lou Bezjak

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Northwestern

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Westside

5. Spartanburg

6. Boiling Springs

7. Sumter

9. Dorman

9. Greenwood

10. Gaffney

Others receiving votes: T.L. Hanna, Blythewood, Mauldin, Carolina Forest, Nation Ford

CLASS 4A

1. South Pointe

2. Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. Cane Bay

5. Belton-Honea Path

6. Ridge View

7. South Aiken

8. North Myrtle Beach

9. Beaufort

10. Union County

Others receiving votes: Chapin, Greer, Wren, Greenville, York, Lancaster, North Augusta

CLASS 3A

1. Dillon

2. Bluffton

3. Fairfield Central

4. Gilbert

5. Bishop England

6. Brookland-Cayce

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Chapman

9. Woodruff

10. Lake City

Others receiving votes: Chester, Newberry, Broome, Palmetto, Powdersville, Crescent

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville

2. Barnwell

3. Cheraw

4. Saluda

5. Batesburg-Leesville

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Lee Central

8. Blacksburg

9. Calhoun County

10. Carvers Bay

Others receiving votes: Southside Christian, Andrew Jackson, Andrews, Christ Church, Chesterfield

CLASS A

1. Lamar

2. Lake View

3. McBee

4. Lewisville

5. Williston-Elko

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Hemingway

8. Baptist Hill

9. C.E. Murray

10. Cross

Others receiving votes: Wagener-Salley, Bethune-Bowman, St. John’s Ridge Spring-Monetta

The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.

