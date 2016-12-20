Lexington’s Stepp to join Shawn Elliott’s staff at Georgia State

Josh Stepp is leaving the high school football coaching rankings to coach college football.
Stepp has resigned as Lexington football coach and accepted running backs coaching job at Georgia State, which is coached by former USC assistant coach and Camden native Shawn Elliott.
Stepp informed his team of the decision Tuesday evening and was emotional talking about his time as coach for the Wildcats.
"It was the hardest thing I ever had to do," Stepp said. "Lexington is home for me. Love this school, administration, community and kids. It will always have a special place in my heart and what we did in four-year stand is pretty impressive. But I will be forever indebted to (Lexington) principal Melissa Rawl for taking a chance on me."
Stepp was a 2001 Shrine Bowl quarterback at Pelion and went on to Newberry College and set several school records before getting into coaching. He was an assistant at Pelion, Blythewood and Spring Valley before becoming head coach at Dreher in 2010.
After a successful run at Dreher, Stepp went 36-17 at Lexington and led them to the Class 4A Division II championship in 2015 before losing to Northwestern. This season, Lexington went 6-6 before losing to White Knoll in the second round of the playoffs.
But Stepp never hid his intentions of wanting to coach college football one day. His twin brother, Justin, is an assistant at SMU under former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris.
Stepp said he was contacted by Elliott shortly after he got the GSU job earlier this month to gauge his interest. In addition to coaching running backs, he will be recruiting in state of South Carolina but was unsure his territory yet.
Stepp’s first day on the job will be Jan. 2.
"Coaching college football has been my ultimate goal and it is a great opportunity to work for a great coach who is beginning his time there," Stepp said. "I can’t wait to get started."
