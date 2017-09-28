Airport punter receives Under Armour All-American jersey

More Videos 2:49 Watch: Gilbert wins high-scoring shootout with Dreher Pause 1:33 Ridge View's Jibrille Fewell faces alma mater South Pointe 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:09 Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 1:04 Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 0:51 SCANA is more than just SCE&G 1:25 Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four. 2:48 Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Airport High's Paxton Brooks gets Under Armour All-American game jersey Airport kicker and Tennessee commit Paxton Brooks gets his jersey to play in the Under Armour All-American game. Airport kicker and Tennessee commit Paxton Brooks gets his jersey to play in the Under Armour All-American game. lbezjak@thestate.com

