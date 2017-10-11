Dakereon Joyner, Channing Tindall named Mr. Football finalists

Fort Dorchester’s Dakereon Joyner and Spring Valley’s Channing Tindall two of the five finalists for this year’s Mr. Football in South Carolina.

The other three finalists are Newberry running back Amir Abrams, Chapman quarterback Colton Bailey and Spartanburg linebacker Connor Shugart.

The award will be announced at halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Football game in Myrtle Beach on Dec. 9.

Joyner, a South Carolina commit, was named Gatorade Player of Year last year. He has thrown for more than 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns this year.

Tindall, a linebacker, is the second-ranked prospect in the state and has been named to the Shrine Bowl and U.S. Army All-American games. This year, he leads the Vikings with 101 tackles.

Abrams went over the 5,000-yard rushing mark in his career last week and has 5,184 yards and 84 touchdowns.

Bailey and Shugart both were Shrine Bowl selctions with Bailey the quarterback for defending Class 3A and No. 1 ranked Chapman.