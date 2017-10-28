SC high school football playoffs schedule set

SCHSL Playoffs
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 5A
Upper State
Byrnes at T.L. Hanna
Nation Ford at Greenwood
Woodmont at Dorman
Mauldin at Rock Hill
Laurens at Northwestern (Thursday)
Easley at Gaffney
Fort Mill at Hillcrest
Spartanburg at Westside
Lower State
Stratford at Dutch Fork
Ashley Ridge at West Florence
White Knoll at Sumter
Irmo at Summerville
Wando at Conway
West Ashley at Spring Valley
Socastee at Fort Dorchester
Carolina Forest at Lexington
Class 4A
Upper State
Blue Ridge at Greenville
Airport at York
Daniel at Greer
Ridge View at South Aiken
Midland Valley at South Pointe
Union County at Belton-Honea Path
Westwood at North Augusta
Wren at Eastside
Lower State
Darlington at Lower Richland
Beaufort at Myrtle Beach
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Hartsville
Wilson at Cane Bay
Colleton County at North Myrtle Beach
Crestwood at Chapin
Marlboro County at Berkeley
Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin
Class 3A
Upper State
Crescent at Chapman
Powdersville at Chester
Clinton at Seneca
Camden at Palmetto
Southside at Fairfield Central
Pendleton at Newberry
Indian Land at Emerald
Broome at Walhalla
Lower State
Aynor at Gilbert
Hanahan at Bluffton
Strom Thurmond at Dillon
Battery Creek at Bishop England
Manning at Wade Hampton
Loris at Brookland-Cayce
May River at Timberland
Swansea at Georgetown
Class 2A
Upper State
Liberty at Blacksburg
Central at Gray Collegiate (Bolden Stadium)
St. Joseph’s at Abbeville
Fox Creek at Chesterfield
Cheraw at Saluda
Ninety Six at Christ Church
Keenan at Lee Central
Chesnee at Southside Christian
Lower State
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Kingstree
Latta at Region 6 No. 3
Calhoun County at Carvers Bay
Silver Bluff at Woodland
Bufford at Whale Branch
Batesburg-Leesville at Mullins
Region 6 No. 5 at Barnwell
Region 6 No. 4 at Andrews
Class A
Upper State
Lewisville at Wagener-Salley
Denmark-Olar at Timmonsville
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Whitmire
Blackville-Hilda at Dixie
First-round byes: McCormick, Ridge-Spring Monetta, Lamar, Williston-Elko
Lower State
Scott’s Branch at Green Sea-Floyds
East Clarendon or at Cross
Hannah-Pamplico at Military Magnet
Bethune-Bowman at St. John’s
First-round byes: Baptist Hill, Lake View, C.E. Murray, Hemingway
SCISA
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 3A
Porter-Gaud at Pinewood Prep
Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning
First-round byes: Hammond, Ben Lippen
Class 2A
Spartanburg Christian at First Baptist
Hilton Head Christian at Robert E. Lee
Northwood Academy at Trinity-Byrnes
Florence Christian at St. Andrews
Class A
Christian Academy at Thomas Heyward
Colleton Prep at Pee Dee Academy
John Paul II at Dillon Christian
Carolina Academy at Dorchester
8-Man
Division I
St. John’s Christian at Coastal Christian
Faith Christian at Northside Christian
Cathedral at Wardlaw
Holly Hill at Beaufort Academy
Division II
W.W. King at Patrick Henry
Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn
First-round byes: Jefferson Davis, Andrew Jackson
Comments