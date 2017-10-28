Dutch Fork celebrates after winning the 2016 Class 5A state championship. The Silver Foxes open their title defense Friday against Stratford.
High School Football

SC high school football playoffs schedule set

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 28, 2017 12:45 PM

SCHSL Playoffs

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 5A

Upper State

Byrnes at T.L. Hanna

Nation Ford at Greenwood

Woodmont at Dorman

Mauldin at Rock Hill

Laurens at Northwestern (Thursday)

Easley at Gaffney

Fort Mill at Hillcrest

Spartanburg at Westside

Lower State

Stratford at Dutch Fork

Ashley Ridge at West Florence

White Knoll at Sumter

Irmo at Summerville

Wando at Conway

West Ashley at Spring Valley

Socastee at Fort Dorchester

Carolina Forest at Lexington

Class 4A

Upper State

Blue Ridge at Greenville

Airport at York

Daniel at Greer

Ridge View at South Aiken

Midland Valley at South Pointe

Union County at Belton-Honea Path

Westwood at North Augusta

Wren at Eastside

Lower State

Darlington at Lower Richland

Beaufort at Myrtle Beach

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Hartsville

Wilson at Cane Bay

Colleton County at North Myrtle Beach

Crestwood at Chapin

Marlboro County at Berkeley

Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin

Class 3A

Upper State

Crescent at Chapman

Powdersville at Chester

Clinton at Seneca

Camden at Palmetto

Southside at Fairfield Central

Pendleton at Newberry

Indian Land at Emerald

Broome at Walhalla

Lower State

Aynor at Gilbert

Hanahan at Bluffton

Strom Thurmond at Dillon

Battery Creek at Bishop England

Manning at Wade Hampton

Loris at Brookland-Cayce

May River at Timberland

Swansea at Georgetown

Class 2A

Upper State

Liberty at Blacksburg

Central at Gray Collegiate (Bolden Stadium)

St. Joseph’s at Abbeville

Fox Creek at Chesterfield

Cheraw at Saluda

Ninety Six at Christ Church

Keenan at Lee Central

Chesnee at Southside Christian

Lower State

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Kingstree

Latta at Region 6 No. 3

Calhoun County at Carvers Bay

Silver Bluff at Woodland

Bufford at Whale Branch

Batesburg-Leesville at Mullins

Region 6 No. 5 at Barnwell

Region 6 No. 4 at Andrews

Class A

Upper State

Lewisville at Wagener-Salley

Denmark-Olar at Timmonsville

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Whitmire

Blackville-Hilda at Dixie

First-round byes: McCormick, Ridge-Spring Monetta, Lamar, Williston-Elko

Lower State

Scott’s Branch at Green Sea-Floyds

East Clarendon or at Cross

Hannah-Pamplico at Military Magnet

Bethune-Bowman at St. John’s

First-round byes: Baptist Hill, Lake View, C.E. Murray, Hemingway

SCISA

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 3A

Porter-Gaud at Pinewood Prep

Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning

First-round byes: Hammond, Ben Lippen

Class 2A

Spartanburg Christian at First Baptist

Hilton Head Christian at Robert E. Lee

Northwood Academy at Trinity-Byrnes

Florence Christian at St. Andrews

Class A

Christian Academy at Thomas Heyward

Colleton Prep at Pee Dee Academy

John Paul II at Dillon Christian

Carolina Academy at Dorchester

8-Man

Division I

St. John’s Christian at Coastal Christian

Faith Christian at Northside Christian

Cathedral at Wardlaw

Holly Hill at Beaufort Academy

Division II

W.W. King at Patrick Henry

Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn

First-round byes: Jefferson Davis, Andrew Jackson

  Comments  

