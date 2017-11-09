Why playing in US Army game carries special meaning for Channing Tindall

Channing Tindall has had many tough decisions to make during his senior season, including where to play college football, but picking which national all-star game to play in wasn’t one of them.
Because of his family’s military background, the Spring Valley linebacker thought playing in the US Army All-American Bowl was a better fit and way for him to say thank you for those who have served in the military.
On Thursday, Tindall received his jersey for the game to be played Jan. 6 in San Antonio Texas.
“It is kind of a way for me showing my support for my parents and grandparents for the time they served in the military,” said Tindall, whose father was a captain in the Coast Guard. “My choosing this game over the Under Armour is my way of showing gratitude toward them and me supporting their decision to serve.”
Tindall becomes the first Spring Valley player since Christian Miller to play in a national all-star game. Miller, who is at Alabama, played in the Under Armour All-American game.
The four-star prospect said he felt like “Superman” when he put on the jersey during an assembly in front of his family, teammates and students at Spring Valley.
Tindall, the second ranked prospect in the state according to 247Sports Composite, has grown accustomed to the accolades and spotlight during the senior season. He has been selected to the Shrine Bowl, and he is a finalist for Mr. Football and Richland County’s Football Player of Year award.
Tindall has delivered on the field with 145 tackles and nine sacks for the Vikings, who are 10-1 and travel to Conway for the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday.
Despite the increased attention, Tindall said he has been able to stay focused. He puts his phone down for a few hours a night so he can focus on his studies and other activities that go with being a senior in high school.
Tindall plans to announce his college choice sometime in December. Florida, Georgia and South Carolina remain his top three schools. He has taken unofficial visits to USC, and he went to Georgia last week for the Bulldogs-Gamecocks’ game.
“I haven’t let it control my life,” Tindall said of recruiting process. “So I am just taking it one day at a time and have been talking to my parents and coaches so I can make the best decision possible.”
