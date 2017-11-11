SCHSL, SCISA high school football playoff schedules

SCHSL Playoffs
Friday
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Upper State
Gaffney at Hillcrest
Greenwood at Dorman
Lower State
Summerville at Dutch Fork
Spring Valley at Fort Dorchester
Class 4A
Upper State
Greenville at Greer
Eastside at South Pointe
Lower State
Lower Richland at Hartsville
North Myrtle Beach at Berkeley
Class 3A
Upper State
Palmetto at Chapman
Emerald at Fairfield Central
Lower State
Dillon at Gilbert
Brookland-Cayce at Timberland
Class 2A
Upper State
Abbeville at Blacksburg
Lee Central at Saluda
Lower State
Bamerg-Ehrhardt at Carvers Bay
Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell
Class A
Upper State
Lewisville at Ridge Spring-Monetta
Lamar at Williston-Elko
Lower State
Lake View at Baptist Hill
C.E. Murray at Hemingway
SCISA
Class 3A Championship
Saturday
At Benedict College
Laurence Manning vs. Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Trinity-Byrnes vs. First Baptist, 3:30 p.m.
Class A
Dillon Christian vs. Pee Dee Academy, Noon
8-man
Division I
At Calhoun Academy
Friday
Wardlaw Academy vs. Northside Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Division II
At Calhoun Academy
Saturday
Jefferson Davis vs. Andrew Jackson, noon
Comments