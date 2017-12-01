Three-peat! Abbeville brings home another state championship

Abbeville made history Friday night.
The Panthers won their third consecutive state football championship and ninth overall with a come-from-behind 14-7 win against Bamberg-Ehrhardt in the Class 2A title game at Benedict’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
Abbeville trailed 7-0 with 9:34 left, but JaBryan Sanders recovered Junior Rapley’s fumble in the end zone to tie it at 7 with 4:33 left.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Abbeville recovered. Three plays later, Rapley scored on a 26-yard run to make it 14-7 with 3:32 left.
“You find yourself down in a state championship game, you find out what you are made of,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “I’m just so proud of my kids and the way they responded.”
Rapley and Jermaine Blackwell each finished with 51 yards rushing. Abbeville outgained Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 201-89.
HOW THEY SCORED
4th Quarter
BE – Jared Manigualt 79 punt return (Bridges kick), 9:34
A – Sanders fumble recovery (Beauford kick), 4:33
A – Rapley 26 run (Beauford kick), 3:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: B-E: Brown 2-10, Williams 14-52, Gainyard 4-16, Folk 7-3, Wilkins 3-8. A: Jackson 8-29, Washington 10-32, Rapley 12-51, Blackwell 10-51.
Passing: B-E: Williams 0-3-1 0. A: Jackson 1-6-0 9
Receiving: A: Sanders 1-9.
