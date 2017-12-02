South Pointe has won four straight state titles
South Pointe has won four straight state titles Lou Bezjak lbezjak@thestate.com
South Pointe has won four straight state titles Lou Bezjak lbezjak@thestate.com

High School Football

Four in a row! South Pointe football makes history with latest state title

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

December 02, 2017 10:03 PM

South Pointe moved its way into the record books in impressive fashion.

The Stallions (15-0) became the sixth team in state history to win four straight titles following a 38-14 victory over Hartsville in the Class 4A championship game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Pointe joins Florence (1916-19), Woodruff (1975-78), Byrnes (2002-05), Christ Church (2011-14) and Dillon (2012-15) as the other schools to win four titles in a row.

“The credit goes to the players and the coaches. It was an exceptional senior group,” South Pointe coach Strait Herron said. “I’m extremely proud. This is a very deserving group.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Three of South Pointe’s four championships have come against Hartsville, and the Stallions won all of them by 14 points or more.

Leading 21-7 at halftime, South Pointe scored two touchdowns in less than a three-minute span in the third quarter to take a 35-7 lead.

Quarterback and Clemson commit Derion Kendrick was 14-of-17 passing for 124 yards and three TDs. He also rushed for 119 yards and a score in his final high school game.

HOW THEY SCORED

1st Quarter

SP – Kendrick 11 run (Potter kick), 9:46

SP – Robinson 14 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 5:46

2nd Quarter

H – Joyner 4 run (Caldwell kick), 4:04

SP – Whitlock 1 run (Potter kick), 1:22

3rd Quarter

SP – Good 2 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 5:38

SP – Whitlock 19 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 2:45

4th Quarter

SP – Potter 23 FG, 10:19

H – Pendergrass 2 run (Caldwell kick), 1:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: H: Evans 16-80, Bishop 9-39, Pendergrass 2-28, Lambert 9-15, Joyner 15-15, Hines 3-14. SP: Kendrick 11-119, Whitlock 5-23, Ervin 10-78, McClinton 1-7, Chambers 1-3.

Passing: H: Joyner 4-6-0 45. SP: Kendrick 14-17-0 124, Steele 0-1-0.

Receiving: H: Evans 1-36, Hines 1-5, Davis 1-3, Huggins 1-1. SP: Robinson 3-46, Ervin 2-24, Ross 3-35, Whitlock 2-16, Good 2-5..

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dutch Fork's Hugh Ryan discusses making game-winning tackle

    Dutch Fork linebacker Hugh Ryan talks about making the game-winning tackle in 28-27 win over Dorman in Class 5A championship.

Dutch Fork's Hugh Ryan discusses making game-winning tackle

Dutch Fork's Hugh Ryan discusses making game-winning tackle 0:41

Dutch Fork's Hugh Ryan discusses making game-winning tackle
Watch: Dutch Fork celebrates 2nd straight Class 5A title 0:45

Watch: Dutch Fork celebrates 2nd straight Class 5A title
Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out 0:48

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out

View More Video