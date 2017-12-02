Four in a row! South Pointe football makes history with latest state title

South Pointe moved its way into the record books in impressive fashion.
The Stallions (15-0) became the sixth team in state history to win four straight titles following a 38-14 victory over Hartsville in the Class 4A championship game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Pointe joins Florence (1916-19), Woodruff (1975-78), Byrnes (2002-05), Christ Church (2011-14) and Dillon (2012-15) as the other schools to win four titles in a row.
“The credit goes to the players and the coaches. It was an exceptional senior group,” South Pointe coach Strait Herron said. “I’m extremely proud. This is a very deserving group.”
Three of South Pointe’s four championships have come against Hartsville, and the Stallions won all of them by 14 points or more.
Leading 21-7 at halftime, South Pointe scored two touchdowns in less than a three-minute span in the third quarter to take a 35-7 lead.
Quarterback and Clemson commit Derion Kendrick was 14-of-17 passing for 124 yards and three TDs. He also rushed for 119 yards and a score in his final high school game.
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
SP – Kendrick 11 run (Potter kick), 9:46
SP – Robinson 14 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 5:46
2nd Quarter
H – Joyner 4 run (Caldwell kick), 4:04
SP – Whitlock 1 run (Potter kick), 1:22
3rd Quarter
SP – Good 2 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 5:38
SP – Whitlock 19 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 2:45
4th Quarter
SP – Potter 23 FG, 10:19
H – Pendergrass 2 run (Caldwell kick), 1:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: H: Evans 16-80, Bishop 9-39, Pendergrass 2-28, Lambert 9-15, Joyner 15-15, Hines 3-14. SP: Kendrick 11-119, Whitlock 5-23, Ervin 10-78, McClinton 1-7, Chambers 1-3.
Passing: H: Joyner 4-6-0 45. SP: Kendrick 14-17-0 124, Steele 0-1-0.
Receiving: H: Evans 1-36, Hines 1-5, Davis 1-3, Huggins 1-1. SP: Robinson 3-46, Ervin 2-24, Ross 3-35, Whitlock 2-16, Good 2-5..
