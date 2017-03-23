Baseball

March 23, 2017 12:36 PM

Tebow’s Columbia Fireflies merchandise selling fast

By Lou Bezjak

Tim Tebow’s Columbia Fireflies merchandise is selling quickly.

The Columbia Fireflies announced Thursday it sold out of Tebow’s No. 15 adult T-shirts less than 24 hours after it went on sale. Youth jerseys are still available on the club’s website.

The team began selling Tebow shirts around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Adult shirts are $25 and youth are $20.

Fireflies public relations director Kevin Fitzgerald said the club hopes to have more adult T-shirts up for sale soon. He also added that Tebow’s No. 15 baseball jersey could be available for sale as early as next week.

Fitzgerald said ticket sales are up since Monday’s announcement of Tebow playing for the Fireflies, the Class A affiliate of the New York Mets.

The Fireflies open the season April 6 at home against Augusta in a four-game series. This year’s team arrives in Columbia on April 1 with a fan fest set for the following day.

