Tebow’s walk-up song has SC flavor

Tim Tebow’s walk-up song has a South Carolina flavor to it.
The Columbia Fireflies outfielder and former Florida quarterback used Jason Michael Carroll’s “Where I’m From” for his debut Thursday at Sprit Communications Park.
Camden native Patrick Davis was one of the writers of the song, which was released in 2008. The song got as high as No. 11 on Billboard Hot Country Songs and No. 64 on Billboard Hot 100.
Davis is a huge South Carolina fan and opened for Darius Rucker’s concert at South Carolina on Wednesday. He wrote “God Bless Sin” which was an ode to SEC Player of Year Sindarious Thornwell and the South Carolina men’s basketball team, which made it to the Final Four.
Davis also released The Gamecock Album in 2013.
Tebow is 2-for-10 with a homer through two games. He wasn’t in the lineup Saturday.
