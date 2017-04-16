Tebow drives in three runs but Fireflies fall

Outfielder Tim Tebow drove in three runs on Sunday, but the Fireflies came up a run short at Lake Olmstead Stadium, dropping the series finale, 7-6, to Augusta.
Tebow has nine RBIs in nine games played this season. He was 1-for-4 on Sunday.
With Columbia (7-4) trailing by a run in the fifth inning, Tebow had an RBI groundout to knock in Michael Paez after the second baseman doubled to begin the frame. Jose Medina later scored from third base on an error to put the visitors in front, 2-1.
Columbia added another run the following inning. Luis Carpio singled – one of the three times the 19-year-old reached on Sunday – and ripped around the bases and scored on Desmond Lindsay’s double. Two batters later, Paez drove in Lindsay with a base hit.
In the eighth inning, Tebow climbed into the left-hand batter’s box with two in scoring position. He blasted a Cameron Avila-Leeper fastball back up the box, scoring a pair.
The Fireflies had 10 hits and eight of the nine batters in the order reached base safely.
The GreenJackets scored six runs in the final two innings and clinched the win with Manuel Geraldo’s walk-off single. Matt Pope (1-0) picked up the win and Joe Zanghi (0-1) was handed the loss.
Columbia will begin a three-game series with the Rome Braves on Monday at State Mutual Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
