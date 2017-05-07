Fourth multi-hit game highlights Tebow’s week with the Fireflies

A look back at how the Columbia Fireflies fared this week and a look at what is ahead for them this week:
How they fared: Columbia went 1-4 and finished with four straight losses to fall two games below .500 for the first time this year. The Fireflies are 14-16 and tied for third in the South Atlantic League Southern Division standings, six games back of division-leading Greenville.
Tebow at the plate: Tim Tebow had another decent week at the plate for the Fireflies.
Tebow went 4-for-15 with six strikeouts but reached base in four of five games this week. He had his fourth multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-4 night against Lakewood on Friday.
Tebow is hitting .242 on the season with two homers and nine RBI. He is third on the Fireflies in total bases with 33 and fourth in runs scored with 14.
Tebow also met the local media this week and seemed pleased where he was at in his development.
“I’m more comfortable and seeing the pitches better. The rhythm is better. I feel like I have been getting better,” Tebow said. “You’ve got to have the work ethic, whether you are 0-for-4 or 3-for-4. You’ve just got to try and stay level-handed, and that is something I have tried to bring to the team.”
Fireflies’ attendance continues to soar: Columbia passed the 100,000-mark in its 19th home game of the season after its third sellout of the season Sunday. The team didn’t hit 100,000 until the 27th game last season.
The Fireflies have drawn 100,834 fans, an average of 5,307 per game. Columbia has 11 crowds of 5,000 or better in its 19 home games.
Columbia leads the South Atlantic League in attendance and entered Sunday as eighth best in attendance in the minors out 90 Class A and Double-A clubs.
Gimenez making an impression: 18-year-old shortstop Andres Gimenez continues his strong start for the Fireflies.
The Venezuelan has reached in all seven games he has played in and has three multi-hit games. Gimenez is hitting .321 with a homer and five RBI.
Don’t run on Ali: Fireflies catcher Ali Sanchez is proving to be one of the top defensive catchers in the SAL.
Sanchez threw out two Lakewood runners Saturday and has gunned down nine of 17 runners this year. Only Lakewood’s Edgar Cabral (.560 caught stealing percentage) has been better than Sanchez behind the plate in throwing out runners.
New streak: Columbia infielder Michael Paez had his seven-game hitting streak snapped Saturday as Lakewood no-hit the Fireflies. But the Coastal Carolina standout started another one Sunday with a two-hit effort.
For the season, Paez is hitting .260 and leads the team in homers (4), RBI (21) and doubles (9).
This week’s schedule: The Fireflies finish their homestand Monday against Lakewood before traveling to Delmarva (Md.) for four games, including the suspended game from this week, and then to Lakewood (N.J.) from May 13-16.
Two of the Fireflies’ games in Lakewood already are sold out with other two limited seats available. Lakewood is almost 700 miles from Columbia.
