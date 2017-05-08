Fireflies’ Gonzalez named South Atlantic League Player of Month

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Merandy Gonzalez was named South Atlantic League Player of the Month on Monday.
Gonzalez is the first Firefly to win that honor.
Gonzalez began the season with a 28 2/3 innings scoreless streak before it ended Wednesday against Delmarva. He is 4-1 with a 1.89 ERA in five starts with 28 strikeouts and five walks in 33 1/3 innings.
Gonzalez signed as a non-drafted free agent.
Baseball America labeled the right-hander as New York’s “breakout prospect” for 2017. Last season, he had a 2.87 ERA with the short season-A Brooklyn Cyclones in 14 starts. Gonzalez also tossed a no-hitter in a seven-inning game while with the Gulf Coast League Mets in 2015.
Comments