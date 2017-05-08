Fireflies pitcher Merandy Gonzalez (38)
Fireflies pitcher Merandy Gonzalez (38) C. Rush Special to The State
Baseball

Fireflies’ Gonzalez named South Atlantic League Player of Month

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

May 08, 2017 8:45 PM

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Merandy Gonzalez was named South Atlantic League Player of the Month on Monday.

Gonzalez is the first Firefly to win that honor.

Gonzalez began the season with a 28 2/3 innings scoreless streak before it ended Wednesday against Delmarva. He is 4-1 with a 1.89 ERA in five starts with 28 strikeouts and five walks in 33 1/3 innings.

Gonzalez signed as a non-drafted free agent.

Baseball America labeled the right-hander as New York’s “breakout prospect” for 2017. Last season, he had a 2.87 ERA with the short season-A Brooklyn Cyclones in 14 starts. Gonzalez also tossed a no-hitter in a seven-inning game while with the Gulf Coast League Mets in 2015.

