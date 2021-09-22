Where can you find live music in Columbia? Here are 7 sweet concert venues

There’s certainly a lot to do in Columbia – from pet-friendly watering holes, to outdoor adventures, to local businesses that offer out-of-the-box experiences.

The Columbia area also has it covered when it comes to live music. After a down year due to COVID-19, concerts have made a comeback over the past few months, and the Midlands music scene has been rockin’. These are just a few of the best places in and near the city to attend concerts, rock out with the band and dance with your friends.

New Brookland Tavern

There are almost always events going on at New Brookland Tavern. Mondays are open mic comedy night, Tuesdays are acoustic open mic night, Wednesdays are trivia night and happy hour goes from 4-7 p.m. every Monday through Friday.

Each week, New Brookland Tavern hosts a revolving door of musicians, bands, comedians and more. The kitchen and bar are open every day offering a variety of “apps and snacks,” burgers, and drinks.

New Brookland Tavern is located at 122 State St., West Columbia, S.C., 29169. For the most up-to-date information regarding events visit www.newbrooklandtavern.com or call (803) 791-4413.

Tin Roof Columbia and The Senate at Tin Roof

Tin Roof is a popular bar downtown, located in the Vista and just steps from Main Street and USC’s campus. In addition to the live music stage in the bar, The Senate is Tin Roof’s next-door concert venue that holds 1,200 concert goers and has hosted artists such as Morgan Wallen, Jordan Davis and many more.

The kitchen offers chicken wings and tenders, as well as Nashville-style sandwiches. Meanwhile, the bar has happy hour every day of the week, as well various daily specials. (Taco Tuesday for $3 margaritas and tacos anyone?)

Tin Roof and The Senate at Tin Roof are located at 1022 Senate St., Columbia, S.C., 29201. For the most up-to-date information regarding events at Tin Roof Columbia visit www.tinroofcolumbia.com or call (803) 771-1558, and for the most up-to-date information regarding events at The Senate at Tin Roof visit www.thesenatecolumbia.com or call (803) 252-9392.

White Mule

Five Points has been a place for up-and-coming artists and musicians for a long time. Ever heard of a little band called Hootie & the Blowfish? We thought so. It only makes sense that the area would be home to a live music venues like White Mule.

Since opening in 2018, White Mule has hosted a slew of musicians and bands, and it has been a place of gathering and fun in downtown Columbia. While there are no upcoming shows currently scheduled, the venue has been known to serve up not only live music, but a variety of food and drinks, helping to make it a great place to enjoy live music in the city.

White Mule is located at 711 Saluda Ave., Columbia, S.C. 29205. For more information visit www.whitemulemusic.com or call (803) 708-5908.

Rusty Anchor and Catfish Johnny’s

Rusty Anchor is located a little ways outside of downtown Columbia, on the shore of Lake Murray in Chapin. The views of the water make up for the drive. The outdoor deck, called Catfish Johnny’s, extends over the lake and lets guests eat, drink and listen to live music while enjoying the sun.

The restaurant offers a variety of appetizers, sandwiches, seafood and more, while the bar serves beers, wines and specialty cocktails. There’s even a virgin cocktail menu for kids.

Rusty Anchor is located at 925 Johnson Marina Road, Chapin, S.C., 29036. For more information visit rustyanchorrestaurant.com or call (803) 749-1555.

Main Course

Located on Main Street in downtown Columbia, this venue is popular with professionals, visitors and students alike. The menu offers a selection of foods for lunch, dinner or late night snacking. The drink menu is almost overwhelming (in the best way possible), with a self pour tap room offering 75 revolving beers and a wide variety of wines, ciders, cocktails and more.

There are events pretty much every weekend, and oftentimes there are multiple shows per day taking place on one of three distinct stages. These range from free performances to game nights to ticketed events featuring up-and-coming artists.

Main Course is located at 1624 Main St. Columbia, S.C., 29201. For the most up-to-date information regarding events visit www.maincoursesc.com or call (803) 726-2230.

Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center

Think drive-in movie theater meets concert arena meets historic speedway, and that’s the vibe of Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center. The stage and viewing area are set up on the grassy infield of the historic Columbia Speedway, the site of auto races for NASCAR’s top series from 1951 through 1971.

The now-converted event venue has welcomed a host of big-name artists in the past year, from St. Paul and the Broken Bones to Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit.

The Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center is located at 2001 Charleston Highway, Cayce, S.C., 29033. For the most up-to-date information regarding upcoming events visit colaconcerts.com or call (803) 791-0520.

Carolina Western Pub

We wouldn’t be in the South if this list of live music venues didn’t include a honky tonk. Carolina Western Pub, or CWP as most locals call it, is one of Columbia’s newest places you can go for Southern food, line dancing and country music.

Located in the Vista, CWP hosts a variety of events such as “Line Dance Thursday,” where you can go for free line dancing lessons, and live music acts. Or, if line dancing isn’t your thing, go up to the second floor where there’s a balcony to observe the dance floor and rock out to the music. The bar is fully stocked, and the kitchen serves a variety of Southern foods and Sunday brunch.

Carolina Western Pub is located at 920 Lady St., Columbia, S.C. 29201. For the most up-to-date information regarding upcoming events visit www.carolinawesternpub.com or call (803) 401-5379.