Can you make it further than Caleb Kennedy? ‘American Idol’ auditions coming to SC

Caleb Kennedy performs on ‘American Idol.’ Screengrab from Youtube / American Idol.

“American Idol” is ramping up for its next season with auditions on Aug. 6 in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina.

It’s bringing back last year’s Idol Across America, a virtual audition from anywhere, live or by submitted video.

Live performances will be watched by an ‘Idol’ producer who can offer feedback on the spot.

The show noted that this year’s champ, Chayce Beckham, auditioned via Idol Across America. Beckham was a heavy equipment operator in Apple Valley, California, before winning ‘Idol.’ He has since moved to Nashville.

Spartanburg’s own Caleb Kennedy was a top 5 contestant this year until he left the show due to a social media video surfaced that showed him with someone wearing what appeared to be a KKK hood. The Snapchat video was made when he was in middle school, but when he told the producers about it, a decision was made for him to leave the show.

He took a month off and has since been gigging around the Upstate.

The Cherokee Chronicle reported Kennedy jumped from the stage at the Peach Festival July 17 to help a fan who had collapsed in the heat.

Kennedy told the Spartanburg Herald Journal in June he was not ready emotionally to appear on ‘American Idol’ and that it’s impossible for anyone to prepare.

“On ‘Idol,’ that wasn’t me. That world is so different,” Kennedy told the Upstate newspaper. “Now that I’m home, I try to be me, but I’m also scared of someone videoing me when I go to Academy or Wal-Mart. You have to worry about things like that now.”

To sign up for an audition for Idol Across America or submit a video, go to https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.

The Aug. 6 date for South Carolina is subject to change, the show said.

Season 20 will premiere in spring 2022.