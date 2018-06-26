Here are few Midlands events celebrating the United States this Independence Day

If you are looking for a way — or a few ways — to celebrate July Fourth, there's no shortage of Independence Day patriotism in the Midlands.
Here are a few options:
Lake Murray Boat Parade
It's the boat parade's 30th year, so this year's theme is "Cheers to 30 Years.” And also, America, of course.
The parade begins between noon and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Bomb Island. Once boats have fallen in line behind the lead boat, the parade will head toward the Lake Murray dam.
Have a boat and want to participate? Pick up a registration packet at the Lake Murray Country Visitor's Center, 2184 N. Lake Drive. Registration is free and continues through Friday, June 29.
Where to watch? Try the SCE&G parks on either side of the dam, or hop on a boat along the parade route.
Around noon Saturday, June 30, between Bomb Island and the Dreher Shoals Dam on Lake Murray. Watch from the Lexington-side Beach and Recreation Area (aka Lake Murray Beach), 1832-1834 N. Lake Drive, Lexington, or from the Irmo-side boat access area, Lake Murray Dam North Recreational Area, 2101 N. Lake Drive. Fees at both parks are $2 for motorcycles, $3 for cars and trucks and $5 for passenger vans. www.lakemurraycountry.com.
Fireworks on Lake Murray
Guests this year are expected to see the largest display yet at dusk Saturday, June 30. Fireworks will be launched from Dreher Island State Park and Spence Island — and in honor of the 30th anniversary of the lake's Independence Day celebration, the fireworks show will be 30 minutes long.
Viewers may tune their radios to WTCB B106.7 FM or WOMG Classic Hits 98.5 FM for music that will be synced to the fireworks extravaganza. Festivities will go on as scheduled unless lightning is present. Rescheduling would be announced on the radio broadcasts.
The best places to see the fireworks are Dreher Island State Park, by boat near the islands (remember that you need a designated boat driver), or at the parks on either side of the dam. The walking path at the dam also will be open.
You'll want to get where you're going early: Dreher Island will close at 8 p.m. to allow emergency vehicle access, and the SCE&G parks will be open until they reach capacity.
Around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 30, near Dreher Island State Park, 3677 State Park Road, Prosperity; Spence Island on the east side of the lake; the recreation areas and walking path at Dreher Shoals Dam, along North Lake Drive in Lexington and Columbia; and by boat. Admission to Dreher Island is $2 ($1.25 for seniors and free for children 15 and younger). www.lakemurraycountry.com.
GoRuck Challenges
At the Independence Day GoRuck Challenge, expect a history lesson as you honor the members of the U.S. military by donning your own rucksack (aka backback) for a hike.
The event offers two challenges: The first is the 15- to 20-mile tough challenge expected to take 10 to 12 hours. People have already been training for the Friday, June 29, event.
Translation: If this is the first you're hearing about GoRuck challenges, you probably want to go light this time. (Or just take under advisement that this is a thing you may want to do in the future and start training.)
And the light challenge is not for the couch potato: The 7- to 10-mile light course is expected to take four to five hours on Saturday, June 30.
You'll be assigned a team at the event's Facebook page. Want to stay with your friends? Sorry. The website minces no words: "GoRuck events are not about you, and coordination with your team is key to success and having a good time."
Check the event listing for things you should bring, and take heart in the fact that 94 percent of participants complete the tough challenge.
Registration for the tough challenge — 9 p.m. Friday, June 29 — is $125 at www.goruck.com. Registration for the light challenge — 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30 — is $95 at www.goruck.com. Both challenges begin at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St.
Lexington County Peach Festival
If you want to celebrate in a more relaxed manner, the Lexington County Peach Festival is a good option.
The one-day festival, held on July Fourth, is a family-friendly event celebrating its 60th year.
Why peaches? The Gilbert Community Club, which organizes the festival, explains: "Summer after summer in the 50's, 60's, and 70's, the community was alive with the harvesting, packing, and shipping of peaches. Today, while we find only a few peach farms still in operation, the peach remains (in our minds) the Queen of all Fruits and worthy of honor in our small town."
The festival is the club's main fundraiser, and its proceeds benefit Gilbert Community Park, scholarship funds for student volunteers, and other community civic organizations of the club’s selection.
Events include beauty pageants for different age groups, a peach dessert contest (2-4 p.m), a car show (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.), the Patriotic and Peachy Parade (9:30 a.m.), a reading of the Declaration of Independence (noon) and a fireworks display (10 p.m.). Plus, visit arts and crafts vendors, see a Revolutionary War re-enactment and tractor show, and hear live music.
All day Wednesday, July 4, at Gilbert Community Park, 110 Rikard Circle, Gilbert. www.lexingtoncountypeachfestival.com.
Independence Day with the Columbia Fireflies
Enjoy spectacular fireworks and celebrate our nation's 242nd birthday with the Fireflies.
Fireworks will immediately follow the July Fourth game against the Greenville Drive.
And while Wednesdays normally mean lots of dogs at the ballpark, this Wednesday is an exception, which is probably good news for your canine friends.
If you can't make that particular game, you can also catch fireworks at the Fireflies' Friday, June 29, game against the Asheville Tourists.
6:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Spirit Communications Park, 1640 Freed St. Tickets start at $5. www.columbiafireflies.com.
July Fourth with the Lexington County Blowfish
Lexington County's baseball team will have a two-day celebration where both games end with fireworks.
Tuesday, July 3, will be Veterans Night, honoring former and current members serving in the U.S. military. The team plays the High Point-Thomasville HiToms.
Wednesday, July 4, will feature an all-you-can-eat pass and, of course, fireworks over the stadium after the game against the Florence RedWolves.
For extra fireworks, see the games against Macon Bacon on Friday, June 29, and the Savannah Bananas on Saturday, June 30.
7:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 4, at Lexington County Baseball Stadium, 474 Ball Park Road, Lexington. Tickets are $6 to $9. www.goblowfishbaseball.com.
Star-Spangled Symphonic Salute
The Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic concert on Tuesday, July 3.
The lineup features a range of music from Broadway numbers to patriotic songs to singalongs.
Take a picnic blanket or a chair for the outdoor concert.
8 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Road. $5 parking fee. www.icrc.net.
Carolina Celebration of Liberty
First Baptist Church's 31st annual Celebration of Liberty features a cast of hundreds to celebrate America, its freedom, its founding and its future.
The expansive show will include performances by the church's sanctuary choir and orchestra and the 282nd Army Victory Band.
Longtime WIS-TV anchor Joe Pinner will be master of ceremonies.
4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton St. Doors open one hour prior to show. Tickets are free but required; call 803-217-3250 to reserve them. fbccola.com.
And remember to be safe
If you're setting off your own fireworks, you might want to check out this fireworks safety session with Richland County fire marshals
6 p.m. Monday, July 2, at Richland County Emergency Services, 1410 Laurens St.
