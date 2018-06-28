Four Lexington restaurants you wish were still around

Though there are a slew of new restaurants coming on the scene in the ever-growing Lexington, some former restaurant favorites are still missed.
1. Stephano's
Though Stephano's was replaced by a new restaurant (The Root Cellar) that quickly developed its own loyal following, many in Lexington still long for Stephano's comforting Italian dishes.
When it was opened by the Lollis family in 1977, Stephano's was one of the only businesses on Columbia Avenue.
“When we opened, this was a two-lane road out front, and we were surrounded by farmland and some houses,” Stephen Lollis told The State in a 2015 interview. “Bi-Lo was across the street, and there was a gas station next door, but that was about it.”
2. Lexington Arms
A family-owned restaurant located in the heart of Lexington on East Main Street, Lexington Arms closed in 2013 after more than 30 years of business. The Crowe family opened the restaurant in 1980 and served American, French and German cuisine and imported wines.
3. Farmer's Shed
The Sease family opened The Farmer's Shed as a produce market and garden center across from Lexington High School in 1999. It served as a way to sell their farm's surplus of fruits and vegetables. Two years later, the family added a restaurant to the shed that quickly became known for its locally sourced and seasonal menu.
The restaurant even garnered the attention of the Food Network show "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives," where it was featured in 2010. The Seases closed the restaurant in March 2017 and closed the entire Farmer's Shed a few months later.
4. Main Street Cafe
For many years, Main Street Cafe was the only restaurant located in the heart of Lexington. The restaurant closed in 2013 after more than two decades of business, and the space is now home to the recently opened O'Hara's Public House.
