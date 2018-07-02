Imagine Dragons will perform Saturday, July 7, at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.
Columbia music scene: Grammy-winning pop group, 14-year-old singer-songwriter

By Michael Spawn

July 02, 2018 11:35 AM

Imagine Dragons

On the strength of hit singles like “Radioactive” and “Demons,” this Grammy-winning Las Vegas band became one of the biggest and most acclaimed acts of the past few years.

Their sound is alternative rock with a heavy pop and electronic influence, as well as traces of hip-hop and R&B.

The band is currently on tour in support of its third album, "Evolve," released last year. Special guest is teen singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal.

7 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. Tickets start at $62.50. www.coloniallifearena.com.

Other concerts

Hectorina: This Charlotte-based rock band brings a woozy atmosphere to the Capital City. With Fratmouth, Nerve Endings and Orange Doors8 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Tapp's Art Center, 1644 Main St. $7. www.tappsartcenter.com.

Dear Blanca: For the past half decade, Dear Blanca has been one of Columbia’s most consistently impressive rock bands, picking up new fans even as it challenges existing ones, never failing to deliver a great live performance. Each of the band’s studio albums encapsulates its distinct personality while displaying regular improvement in songwriting quality. If you’re not yet on board, it’s never too late. Noon Saturday, July 7, at Craft and Draft, 2706 Devine St. Free. www.craftanddraftbeer.com.

Don Merckle and the Blacksmiths: This local band takes its blend of Celtic rock and American folk music to the Foxfield stage. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Foxfield Bar and Grille, 406 Howard St. Free.

Mark Rapp Group: Trombonist Rapp, a protege of the late Columbia legend Skipp Pearson, is one of our city’s musical treasures, whose talent is matched by his passion for spreading the gospel of jazz throughout the Capital City and beyond. 9 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Pearlz Oyster Bar, 936 Gervais St. Free. www.pearlzoysterbar.com.

