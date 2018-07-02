Here's how you can hit the beach this weekend without leaving greater Columbia

If you're ready to see the beach but don't feel like driving at least two hours to get there, Soda City (yes, the market) has a fix for you.

The Brookland Beach Bash will be noon until late evening Saturday, July 7, at the West Columbia Riverwalk, with lots to do for the whole family.

Cool off with free tubing and kayaking launching from Three Rivers Greenway, courtesy of Palmetto Outdoor Center and Canoeing for Kids.

Todd and Moore Sporting Goods will provide games — which aren’t just for the kids — including Frisbee, Hula Hoop, badminton, kickball and volleyball. You can also play cornhole, spikeball, Kan Jam and more.

Catch live music starting midafternoon, with Prettier Than Matt at 2 p.m., Boo Hag at 3:30 p.m. and Kings for a Day at 5 p.m.

For the movie buffs, "The Sandlot" will be projected onto an outdoor movie screen starting at 8:45 p.m.

A Kids Zone will include inflatables; history tours led by John Jameson of the 12,000 Year History Park on Congaree Creek; crafts with South Carolina Master Naturalists; and Emerald’s Artistry face painting and balloons.

More fun entertainment? Aquatic performer Anna Clapper will bring her character, Aurelia the Deep Blue Mermaid.





KW Beverage of Columbia will serve craft beers including Palmetto Brewing's Huger Street IPA, Catawba Brewing's White Zombie white ale, Southern Barrel Brewing's Helles Lager, Appalachian Mountain Brewery's Boone Creek blonde ale, Kona Brewing's Big Wave golden ale, Wicked Weed Brewing's Pacificmost Gose (that's a guava and mango gose) and Stone IPA. For the kids, Motor Supply Bistro Co. head barman Josh Streetman will sling nonalcoholic cocktails.

Other vendors include:

▪ Lil Duck Kombucha.

▪ Incredible Italian Ice.

▪ Kinda Cheezy Food Truck.

▪ Ashley’s Yummy Tummy Catering.

▪ Brain Freeze, LLC.

▪ Cha Cha’s Food Truck.

▪ Los Chicanos Food Truck.

If you go

Soda City presents Brookland Beach Bash

WHEN: Noon to at least 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 7.

WHERE: Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, 121 Alexander Road, West Columbia.

COST: Admission and parking are free.

WORTH NOTING: Parking is available at:

▪ Capitol Plaza shopping center, 425-483 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia.

▪ Eggroll Station, 135 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia.

▪ Behind Terra, 100 State St., West Columbia.

ABOUT THE EVENT: Facebook and Eventbrite event pages.

ABOUT SODA CITY: sodacitysc.com.