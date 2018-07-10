This floating music festival on Lake Murray benefits children's research hospitals

Want to stay cool in the lake and hear reggae artists perform at the same time?

Reggaetronic Music Festival — an all-day floating musical event — returns to Lake Murray for its sixth year showcasing national, regional and homegrown artists and celebrating modern reggae, funk, rock and electronic music.

The festival will start at 11:30 a.m. and close around 6 p.m. Saturday, July 14, in the Lake Murray cove next to Jim Spence Island — and it's only accessible by boat. While music lovers of all ages are welcome to enjoy the festival, all attendees younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Performers include:

▪ Passafire, a Savannah, Georgia, rock outfit that tours "relentlessly" and is seeing its reputation grow on the national reggae scene.

▪ Henry Fong, a DJ and electronic-dance musician from West Palm Beach, Florida.

▪ Sun-Dried Vibes of Rock Hill, the Southeast's (self-proclaimed) pioneers of reggae-rock known for high-energy performances and infectious sing-alongs.

▪ Bois Obscur, a Columbia DJ who has opened for Skrillex, 21 Savage and more big names.

▪ Lefty at the Washout, a Columbia reggae-rock band that doesn't take itself too seriously.

▪ Ben Fagan and the Holy City Hooligans, obviously from Charleston, combine sweet melodies, old soul lyrics and the edgy energy of funky rock-reggae grooves.

Guests can also purchase VIP tickets, which include front-row parking. You'll have to have your boat in place by 11 a.m., and you'll want to stay for the whole show. ("Because of how boats will be anchored and the way our front row parking lines are designated, leaving early creates a bit of chaos," organizers write on the website.)

Merchandise is available for purchase at reggaetronicsc.com, where you can score a festival T-shirt or tank top for $25.

You can attend Reggaetronic for free, but organizers suggest making a donation of $25. (Visit reggaetronicsc.com, and enter a donation amount under “VIP & Merch.”) Reggaetronic contributes a portion of proceeds to a charitable organization every year, and this year's beneficiary is the Jamil Shrine Temple's charitable fund, which supports pediatric medical care and research at Shriners Hospitals for Children. The nearest Shriners Hospital, in Greenville, is a 50-bed facility with an in-house prosthetics and orthotics department, a motion analysis center and a handicap-accessible playground.

In its five previous years, Reggaetronic has donated more than $10,000 to South Carolina charities.

In the event of inclement weather, a rain date will be set later this year. No refunds will be provided.

If you go

Reggaetronic Music Festival

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 14.

WHERE: Near Jim Spence Island on Lake Murray.

COST: Free, but a $25 donation is suggested. VIP front-row tickets are available for $250.

WORTH NOTING: A portion of proceeds benefit the Jamil Shrine Temple's charitable fund for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

INFO: reggaetronicsc.com.