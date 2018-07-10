Columbia music scene: Country, classic rock mainstays + say you knew them when

Dwight Yoakam
Yoakam isn’t just a country music mainstay, reliable to draw an audience wherever he may roam, but he’s also gained a well-deserved reputation as an actor, having appeared in movies like "Sling Blade," "Panic Room," and "Wedding Crashers."
8 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at the Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $70. thetownship.org.
Other concerts
Steve Miller Band & Peter Frampton: Rather than list all of the Steve Miller Band’s numerous hits, it’s almost easier to note the songs on classic rock radio that aren’t Miller compositions. But what the hey. You’ve got “The Joker” (better known to some as "Space Cowboy"), “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner,” and “Jungle Love,” just to name a few. For his part, Peter Frampton will forever be a part of our culture’s musical conversation based solely on the strength of his right-place-right-time live LP "Frampton Comes Alive." If you’re over 40 and haven’t heard it, then you just haven’t been listening. “Baby I Love Your Way” will forever remain Frampton’s calling card, and I’m sure that sits just fine with him. 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. $58. www.coloniallifearena.com.
Bathe: This Columbia band is quickly becoming one of the fastest-rising names in heavy metal throughout the Southeast, known for their unpredictable and often (ironically) unclean shows featuring uncooked meats. This is your chance to say you knew them when. 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 13, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St, West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Prettier Than Matt: For lighthearted folk-pop led by Jessica Skinner's vocals and Jeff Pitts’ more rock 'n' roll guitar work, this duo is a truly unique treat for local audiences. 9 p.m. Friday, July 13, at Wild Wing Cafe, 1150 Bower Parkway. Free. www.wildwingcafe.com.
Nate Myers: Atlanta saxophonist Nate Myers and his band bring their delightfully schmaltzy brand of soul and R&B to the Capital City. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at Chayz Lounge, 923 Gervais St. $15. www.chayzlounge.com.
