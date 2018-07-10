This 10-year Rosewood resident's favorite Columbia places are close to home and work

Megan Plott has a new position with Historic Columbia, but she's far from new to the organization.

As the new director of development, Plott oversees the planning, implementation and evaluation of fundraising and membership programs. Previously, she has served as a Historic Columbia volunteer, including as president of the Palladium Society, which supports Historic Columbia's mission through educational, social and fundraising initiatives.

"Historic Columbia was one of the first organizations I got involved in as a young professional," Plott says, "and I’ve been engaged as a volunteer and advocate for the organization for more than a decade. I’m thrilled to be a permanent, full-time member of the team now!"

Plott grew up in the small town of Radford, Virginia, but "Columbia has become home since I came here for undergrad in 2003," she writes. She earned a bachelor's degree in mass communications from the University of South Carolina.

Most of her family — including her "awesome parents," "two ornery brothers (who I love dearly)" and "a sister-in-law, two nieces, and a nephew who I can’t get enough of" — are still in Virginia. She lives with her 6-year-old Boykin spaniel, Buddy, in Rosewood, and she'll celebrate her 10th anniversary living in the neighborhood next month.

EAT

My favorite place to eat is on the patio at Il Giorgione. I spent a semester in Florence, Italy, in college, and being there takes me back. I love to order lots of things and share with the table. Staples include the caprese salad, always one of their pizzas, the Rigatoni al Dorato, and some gelato to top it off.

DRINK

The tried and true bar at Terra is my favorite place to grab a drink. Andy (Haddock, Terra's mixologist) always seems to know just what the doctor ordered, whether it’s a spicy tequila cocktail or a big, bold red. He has my number!

SEE

I promise it’s not just because I work here, but the grounds of the Historic Columbia properties are absolutely breathtaking. My personal favorite is the garden on the east side of the Robert Mills House. You’re smack-dab in the middle of the city at the corner of Taylor and Pickens, yet it feels like you’re a million miles away – such a hidden gem! It’s the perfect place for a picnic date, too!

LISTEN

I’m excited to see what The Senate brings to Columbia. Live music makes my heart happy, and one of the first acts they brought to town was my ABSOLUTE FAVORITE, Will Hoge. If they keep that up, they’ll have a happy customer in me!

PLAY

I love walking around Rosewood – whether that’s to stop in and visit friends, check out events at City Roots, or have a beer at the (Curtis-Wright) Hangar, where Hunter-Gatherer recently opened a brewery.

As much as I enjoy being out and about, soaking up all of Columbia’s cultural and culinary offerings, my very favorite thing is to host at home. Having a house full of the people I love and keeping them well-fed with plenty to drink is my happy place. Come on over!