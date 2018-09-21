Music in the Midlands: Chart-topping artists and a little something for everyone

Future Islands
This electronic-rock band started not too far away while the band members were attending East Carolina University. After releasing their debut album in 2008, the band started getting attention by playing music festivals.
If you want something to dance around to or just play in the background, Future Islands is very easy to listen to with their fun, thoughtful lyrics and fast tempo. They fall somewhere between groups like The Killers and Grizzly Bear.
The show is likely to sell out, so get your tickets ahead of time is you can. Ed Schrader’s Music Beat is opening up for the band. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $30.
Other Concerts
She Returns From War: If you haven’t seen this Charleston-based Americana band yet, you won’t want to miss this show. They play all around the state and Southeast and can really put on a show. They add a modern flair to their sound that reminds me of Lake Street Dive. Say Brother and Grace Joyner is open up the night. 8 p.m. Sept. 20, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10 under 21; $6 21 and over.
Borgore: This DJ’s roots are in dubstep and his mixes often feature rap and hip-hop. He is currently on a University Tour, and the show is thought to sell out. Borgore showed his range and depth for music when he released a jazz EP, Adventure In Time, earlier this year. Hopefully, he’ll play a little piano for the Columbia crowd. GG Magree and Benda will open up for the DJ. 8 p.m. Sept. 20, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $25.
Horizon Jazz Quartet: This group will be serving up soulful jazz all night. Elizabeth Mandell singing their unique covers will surprise you in all the right ways. They’ll be playing favorites like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Mack the Knife.” 8 p.m. Sept. 21, Chayz Lounge at Nonnah’s, 923 Gervais St. $15.
Trinidad James: This seasoned rapper has been compared to legends like Lil Wayne and leans towards more R&B beats. He dropped single “Strawberries” earlier this summer and could have a new album on the way. 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. $23
3rd Year Anniversary Party: Foxfield Bar and Grille is celebrating three years in Columbia by hosting a free party with all the fixings. The Biggest Wave, Don Merckle and the Blacksmiths will perform. Free food, free shots and door prizes will all be available while they last. 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Foxfield Bar and Grille, 406 Howard St. Free.
Mat Kearney: His fusion of hip-hop and folk lyrics with EDM beats has gotten him a loyal following. He is currently on tour for his album, “CRAZYTALK,” which was released earlier this year. He is a truly unique artist who is sure to put on a great show. Atlas Genius will open up for the artist. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $30.
Comments