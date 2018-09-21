Feed me, Seymour! Feisty, foul-mouthed carnivore Audrey II set on world domination

Something big is growing in Lexington.
The musical “Little Shop of Horrors” has taken root at the Village Square Theatre through Sept. 30.
The deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi musical has devoured the hearts of theatergoers for more than 30 years. The local production of this smash hit is directed by TJ Daley and stars Nathan Gragg as the meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II after his coworker crush.
Voiced by Caleb Carson, Audrey II is a foul-mouthed R&B singing carnivore set on global domination. It’s not long before the hungry plant strikes a deal with Seymour, promising unending fame and fortune as long as Seymour continues to feed its blood-thirsty appetite.
Recently we caught up with Seymour and Audrey II, who have become quite the celebrities thanks to the goings on at Mushnik’s Flower Shop. Uneasy about being around a giant carnivorous plant, we got right to it.
Q. Seymour, how did you come to work at a flower shop?
Seymour: Mr. Mushnik who owns the flower shop took me in when I was just a little tike. I felt like I owed it to him to work for him. I’m not very good at anything else, but I do know a lot about flowers.
Q: Tell me Audrey II, how did you get so big? Is it all the Miracle Grow?
Audrey: Actually, the more pollution, fear, and “deadly” chemicals I consume, the bigger I become.
Q: Have plants always been a passion of yours, Seymour?
Seymour: Oh yes. I especially always liked the strange ones. I think I understand plants better than I understand people.
Q: Some people believe pets choose their owners. Does it work the same way with plants? Do you feel like Seymour chose you or did you chose Seymour?
Audrey: Well, technically I’m an alien, but on my planet my “father” did have a pet pine cone so maybe? I mean, he was kind of a prick. Actually, Seymour was a mistake. I was aiming to replace the mogwai, but Seymour was an excellent plan B.
Q. Interesting. Audrey II has quite the temper and foul mouth. Since you’re technically responsible for raising it, do you think you set a bad example in some way? And do you feel there is something you could have done differently?
Seymour: It’s not my fault. I was just a pawn in Audrey II’s grand scheme. I didn’t see it then, but I know it now. Sure, I was weak, but who knew a plant could do such terrible things?!
Q: Audrey II, does your thirst for blood hinder your performance?
Audrey: Well, in truth, blood isn’t as much a beverage as it’s more like the caramel in a Twix or the peanut butter in a Reese’s — tasty and appreciated.
Q: How do you keep from getting peckish? Snacking on stagehands?
Audrey: Heavens no, I don’t eat stagehands. I get through a rehearsal by munching on stray cats I find outside the theater.
Q: Seymour! How do you justify feeding Audrey II’s thirst for blood?
Seymour: I did it for the girl, I guess. And because no one ever gave me my shot. The plant promised me the world. How could I resist? You can understand that, right?
Q: It’s clear you have a passion for world domination, Audrey II. Have you given thought to running for President?
Audrey: Well president would be a start, but I think I’ll need to make a new title for myself first — maybe something like “Embryophyte Emperor.”
Q: What would your campaign slogan be?
Audrey: My slogan would probably be something along the lines of, “Go Green or I’ll Get Mean.”
If you go
“Little Shop Of Horrors”
When: Sept. 21-30; 7:30 p.m., 3 p.m. Sunday matinees
Where: Village Square Theatre, 105 Caughman Road, Lexington
Tickets: $20 adults; $18 senior and military; $16 students. Tickets can be purchased online at villagesquaretheatre.com or by calling the box office at 803-359-1436.
