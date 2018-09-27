Festival for good: Palmetto Place Palooza is Sept. 29

Sometimes a festival is more than fun with food, games and music.
In the case of the Palmetto Place Palooza on Saturday, Sept. 29, folks will be raising money for a good cause while having fun with food, games and music on the grounds of the Robert Mills House.
Palmetto Place provides a “safe and supportive environment for children and teens who have faced abuse, abandonment, neglect and/or homelessness.” Proceeds from the Palooza will go to the shelter’s program for homeless teens in the Midlands.
The teens in the program receive crisis management, medical services, case management, educational assistance and transitional housing.
At the end of a 21-day assessment process, the teens graduate to an independent living program. The staff makes referrals to health care facilities and reunites teens with family or provide other housing options.
“It’s a really awesome program,” said Lottie Felkel, case manager and community outreach coordinator for Palmetto Place.
This is the first time Palmetto Place will host a family friendly outdoor event.
Finnegan Bell, Kelly Jo & Buffaloe and Kenny George Band will provide music for the festival. There will be outdoor games — giant Jenga, Twister, corn hole an a bouncy house — and food trucks from The Wolf Pizza Co., The Donut Guy and Kona Ice.
Ed’s Bartending Service will serve drinks and Best Buy will provide screens for college football fans.
Lawn chairs are welcome at the Robert Mills House grounds, but no outside food or beverages are allowed.
“We are really excited,” Felkel said. “We think it will be a lot of fun. Everyone is going to come out and get to meet some our kids. I just want them to come out and have a good time. This is a get out and enjoy yourself type of event.”
If you go
Palmetto Place Palooza
When: 2-6 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Robert Mills House, 1616 Blanding St.
Cost: $15, ages 12 and under free
Learn more: palmettoplaceshelter.org
The Bands
Finnegan Bell: Shane Williams and Warren Bazemore began writing and playing together while students at USC. With a blend of Americana, folk, rock and roll and gospel influences, Finnegan Bell offers a sound that is unique and rooted in the Palmetto State.
Kenny George Band: This rock and roll band from Aiken includes Kenny George, Bucky Brown, Center Ely, Brooks Andrews and Scott Rankin. n 2016, they were voted Artists to Watch by the South Carolina Music Guide.
Kelly Jo and Buffaloe: Plays soul, rock, pop and alternative music.
