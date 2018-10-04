Music in the Midlands: Lots of Southern rock and free concerts this week

Shovels & Rope
Charleston is known for producing musicians, and Shovels & Rope is a great example. Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent make up the married Americana duo. More specifically, they are indie-folk with a soulful flair that comes out in their rich, raspy voices.
Their sound is influenced by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash, and compare to modern bands like Shaky Graves and Susto.
They’re on tour for their album “Busted Jukebox Volume 2,” which came out last year. It had a ton of great features including Brandi Carlile and Indianola, which came on tour with the couple and opens up for them. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $30.
Other Concerts
The Travelin’ Kine: If you want to start the music off a little earlier, the free concert event Vista After Five is in its second week. This southern rock group is influenced by jam bands and has lyrics that are, in fact, perfect for traveling. 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Tin Roof/The Senate, 1022 Senate St. Free.
McKenzie Butler Band: Butler likes to point out that she is highly influenced by female legends such as Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin. She has been playing music most her life but only formed this band in 2016. Right now, they play southern rock classics and some of Butler’s originals. They’re currently working on their debut album. 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Foxfield Bar and Grille, 406 Howard St. Free.
The Brown Goose: This alternative rock band flips back and forth between Southern rock and heavy metal. Although some of their songs sound similar to Hootie and the Blowfish and Atlas Road Crew, they’re from northern Florida. They bring a modern flair to their music with a guitarist who can really shred and some heavier riffs. 11 p.m. Oct. 5, Breakers Bar and Grill, 801 Harden St. Free.
Dwayne Johnson and the Soulfood Jazz Band: Johnson and his saxophone are known to bring an audience to their feet. The energy will be heightened with a full band to accompany him. The night will be full of smooth, soulful jazz covers, and the instruments feeding off each other. 8 p.m. Oct. 6, Chayz Lounge at Nonnah’s, 923 Gervais St. $20.
The Raz: This band describes their self-titled debut album as a “surprising rock blues album,” and honestly, I was surprised. Their music is rooted in classic rock-n-roll like Led Zepplin but is influenced by blues greats like BB King. Their lead singer has that perfect classic rock voice that makes you think this band is from the 1980s. 8 p.m. Oct. 6, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6 age 21 and over; $10 under 21.
Revenge Season: Although this heavy metal band only formed in 2016 and have two EPs, they have really made a name for themselves in the Southeast heavy metal crowd for their emotional lyrics and head banging rhythms. Soul Press, Rat Poison, and Rebirth will all open for the band. 7 p.m. Oct. 9, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $12.
Comments