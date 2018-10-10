Sip, sip, hooray! The Newberry Harvest Festival is back

The annual Newberry Harvest Festival returns Oct. 13 for its seventh year at the Enoree River Winery, 1650 Dusty Road in Newberry. This year’s event will feature six South Carolina wineries, two live bands, wine slushies, arts and crafts and a food truck.
Nestled in the heart of Newberry County, Enoree River Winery is a family-owned and operated vineyard and winery. The 8-acre vineyard was originally planted in 2006 and offers muscadine, fruit and Vinifera wines.
The event, presented by Enoree River Winery, runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Newberry. Joining Enoree River Winery this year are Abiding Vines, Wandering Bard Meadery and Lazy Bear Winery, as well as returning wineries Proverbs 31 and Old Rock Quarry.
Live entertainment from The Time Pirates and Bluegrass Remedy featuring Henry Brooks will begin at noon. The Carolina Cookin’ food truck will be onsite throughout the afternoon.
In addition to the seasonal debut of cranberry wine, guests can indulge in cranberry wine slushies for $6. Enoree River Winery introduced the slushies earlier this year and the treats have quickly become a fan favorite.
Admission to the festival is $30 for adults and includes 10 wine-tasting tickets and a souvenir wine glass. Youth tickets are $10 for age 6 to 20 and include a soft drink or water. Admission is free for children age 5 and under. Parking is free and coolers, personal cups, outside alcohol, beverages and food are prohibited. Dogs are also not allowed. Soft drinks and water will be available for purchase.
To purchase tickets, go to www.enoreeriverwinery.com/shop-online. For more information, call 803-276-2855.
