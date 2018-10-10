Music in the Midlands: Indie artists and a variety of sounds

Modest Mouse
This band is a staple of the indie-rock genre. You probably can’t find a decent indie-rock playlist without “Float On.” Modest Mouse aren’t touring for a specific album, but they are constantly traveling and can often be seen on the festival circuit.
The band has been around since the 1990s and consisted of many different musicians, with lead singer Isaac Brock being the back bone and drummer Jeremiah Green there most of the way. This makes perfect sense with vocals and drums leading their distinct electric indie-rock sound.
Township Auditorium might fill up for this band, so grab your tickets soon. Termination Dust, a band out of Alaska, will open the night. 7 p.m. Oct. 17, Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $45.
Other Concerts
Riley Green: A country singer with lyrics that speak to college students is sure to be a hit in Columbia. Green sings about spring break, young love and partying in the South. He has dropped a ton of music since 2015 but no debut album yet. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $18.
Barnwell: This hometown indie-rock band just released their debut album, “Lose Your Teeth,” this summer. They are influenced by bands like Weezer, The Shins and Band of Horses — which really comes out in their sound. Rare Creatures, Cole Collins and Gold Light will open for the band. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10 under 21; $6 ages 21 and over.
Ryan Harris: This is not the first time Harris plays at Columbia Craft, but there is a reason they’re having him back. Harris is a local acoustic musician who will play everyday hits that everyone loves. This makes for a perfect relaxing Friday night with some music and your favorite beer. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Columbia Craft Brewing Company, 520 Greene St. Free.
Girls Rock Columbia — Rock Roulette Showcase: According to their website, Girls Rock Columbia is a “music and mentoring program that empowers girls, trans, and gender non-conforming youth through music education and activities.” Most of the bands will debut brand-new songs, and there will be karaoke after the show. 8 p.m. Oct. 12, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10.
Luis Alas and Symmetry: This band was such a hit the last time they were in Columbia that this time around, it’s a two-part event. The band will have you on their feet the entire night with their funky jazz sound. Alas brings his saxophone and Symmetry brings their Atlanta-based sound for an exciting concert. 8 p.m. Oct. 12-13, Chayz Lounge at Nonnah’s, 923 Gervais St. $20.
David Dondero: Dondero is a singer-songwriter with an Americana flair. His lyrics are personal but relatable, which is probably why he has been able to stay around since the 1990s.Todd Mathis, Josh Grimsley, and Louis Rubino will all open for the singer. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8.
