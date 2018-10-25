Music in the Midlands: Music legends and tribute bands

Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton wrote songs for the likes of Darius Rucker, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, and even Adele before making it big with his debut album, “Traveller,” in 2015. He goes beyond country, falling somewhere in the middle of southern rock and soul with his rich voice that makes you just close your eyes and slowly sway your head.
He is an interesting and likeable country star. He does much of his writing with his wife, who can be heard singing back-up in most of his songs. She even performs on stage with him sometimes. Stapleton now has three albums under his belt and is one of the most respected musicians in the country world.
This show only has a few tickets left, so grab them while you still can. You can try a secondary resale site for cheaper tickets. Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Brent Cobb will open up for the singer-songwriter. 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. $102.
Other Concerts
RBRM Tour: New Edition members Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe minus Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant are on tour with Doug E Fresh and 702. New Edition is still together but all six members could not make it out for this tour, DeVoe said in an interview with the Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM. 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $57.50.
Deadhead Masquerade Ball: Cosmic Charlie is heading this Grateful Dead tribute concert. They describe themselves as a “high energy Grateful Dead tribute band from Athens, Ga.” High energy is exactly what this band is. They even have two drummers! These guys love the Dead and you can tell by how they play. 9 p.m. Oct. 26, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $15.
Like Pacific: This punk rock band out of Toronto is really starting to make a name for themselves. Their single “Distant” from their debut album put them on the map, but their energetic sound that stays true to punk music is what keeps them relevant. They are currently on tour for their new album, “In Spite of Me.” Roam, Story Untold, Bearings, Between You and Me, and The Second After will open for the band. 6 p.m. Oct. 28, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $15.
Sebastian Bach: This Canadian legend is the lead singer of the glam metal band Skid Row. They were known for their hair and Bach has still got it. He has a ridiculous voice range that is best live. He has a few albums, but he is sure to play some Skid Row classics. One Bad Son and Monte Pittman will open up the night. 8 p.m. Oct. 28, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $25.
Adult Mom: This singer-songwriters real name is Stephanie Knipe. She released a ton of music from her bedroom before getting her foot in the door. Her music is calming and melodic, perfect for a Monday night. She is on tour for her demo album, “Soft Spots (Demos).” Derek Ted will open for the singer along with some local artists. 7 p.m. Oct. 29, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $12.
Pro Tip: there are a ton of live music events going on around Columbia for Halloween!
