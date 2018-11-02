Music in the Midlands: Chart-topping artists and southern rock

Lauv
His real name is Ari Staprans Leff, but he is best known for his hit single “I Like Me Better.” The song came out in 2017; however during the summer, he released a full length compilation album “I met you when I was 18 (the playlist)” and included the song. His music is fun and poppy with real life lyrics usually about relationships.
He is currently touring with Charlotte Lawrence. She is an 18-year-old singer who recently made a name for herself performing on songs with rappers and DJs. Her vocals are strong and perfect for EDM. Her lyrics are fun, but do not have much depth. It’s likely the show will sell out, so check out getting tickets in advance. 8 p.m. Nov. 5, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $25.
Other Concerts
Cody Jinks: This guy is a super talented country artist who is underrated in the mainstream country-pop world. However, he is highly respected by critics for his soulful voice and lyrics about his life struggles. He is currently on tour for his new album, “Lifers,” which he released this summer. The Steel Woods and Tennessee Jet will open. 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $20.
Francisco Vidal Band: This acoustic rock trio comes from Atlanta. Their front man, none other than Francisco Vidal, is constantly performing and averages about 350 live shows a year. Their sound is similar to Hootie and the Blowflish or Sister Hazel. They are sure to rock Columbia on this Friday night. 10 p.m. Nov. 2, Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. $5.
Dwayne Johnson and the Soulfood Jazz Band: Johnson and his saxophone are back by popular demand because they know how to bring an audience to their feet. The energy will only be heightened with a full band to accompany him. The night will be full of smooth, soulful jazz covers, and the instruments feeding off each other. 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Chayz Lounge at Nonnah’s, 923 Gervais St. $20.
Woofstock 2018: Everyone knows about Yappy Hour at Jake’s on Devine, but now Jake’s is using their love for dogs for good. All proceeds from this event benefit the HSPCA’s low-cost spay/neuter clinic and mobile spay/neuter vans. The event will include dogs, live music, cold drinks, and even a silent auction. 3 p.m. Nov. 4, Jake’s on Devine, 2112 Devine St. $10.
Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires: This rock band comes from Alabama. Their music is fun, fast-paced and makes you want to let your hair down and rock your head around. Lead singer Lee Bains III, got his start singing at church and he has a soulful way of singing. The Black Iron Gathering and Motel Glory will open up for the band. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10.
