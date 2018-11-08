Music in the Midlands: Hip hop festival and mix of genres

Southern Heat Music Festival 2
Kevin Gates, Teyana Taylor, Lil Baby, and Yung Bleu are performing for this year’s festival. It was rescheduled from back in September when Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas.
Kevin Gates was around for nearly 10 years before making it big with his smash hits “2 Phones” and “Really Really” off his album “Islah.” His music falls in the gansta rap genre where he raps about a life of drugs and partying. He is currently touring for his album “Luca Brasi 3” which released in September.
Teyana Taylor is arguably the most talented artist on the lineup. She is more known by some as an actor, dancer, and/or choreography. She is an extremely accomplished dance and is bound to put on an exciting performance. However, she has made a name for herself as an R&B singer especially on her latest album, “K.T.S.E.” The short album not only features Kanye West, but he co-produced the entire thing.
Lil Baby and Yung Bleu are a part of this new rapper generation that has come about in the last few years from SoundCloud and other easy ways to put out music via the internet. Lil Baby has caught the eye of Drake who has featured in numerous songs with him. He released a solo album this year, “Harder Than Ever,” and then teamed with Gunna for “Drip Harder” which dropped shortly after. Yung Bleu has not released a full length album since Investments 5 in February, but he has released a couple EPs and singles. 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. $50.
Other Concerts
Rodney Carrington: This is a two for one show. Not only is Carrington a country music singer, but he is also a comedian that combines the two. His music and lyrics are raunchy, fun and always draw a laugh. His biggest single, “Show Them to Me,” is his request for something you might not think. 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $45.
Sequoyah Prep School: This band is from Florence and has been around since the mid-2000s. Their genre is hard to place with a softer punk sound that is influenced by their Southern roots. They can sometimes sound like The All-American Rejects or sometimes even Hootie and the Blowfish. They haven’t released any new music since 2013, but they are best known for their song “About Rain” from their first album, Weights Are Heavy. Erich Skelton and Human Resources will open up for the band. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $25.
Free Times Music Crawl: This used to be a huge event on Columbia before it ended five years ago, but it is back! There will be five stages between four venues and 20 local artists. Art Bar is helping to host the event with two stages along with The Aristocrat, Hunter-Gatherer on Main, and Trustus Theatre. There will be a little something for everyone. Art Bar has the full line-up on their website. 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $15.
Allen Stone: Stone has an interesting sound. He is known as an R&B/funk artist, but his songs always have a strong electronic vibe. He has not released an album since 2016 but has been dropping a lot of singles so an album could be on the way. Nick Waterhouse will open for the artist. 8 p.m. Nov. 13, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $25
Comments