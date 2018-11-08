We asked folks in Columbia: ‘How do you get in the holiday spirit?’ Here’s what they said

As November inches toward Thanksgiving, thoughts start veering toward Christmas as well. While many try to resist the pull of the Yuletide days until the leftover turkey and dressing is stored away, others embrace both as simply the holiday season.
And Vista Lights is the perfect way to kick off the “most wonderful time of the year.”
But everyone has their traditions; their idea of what makes November and December wonderful and not only just how to celebrate the holidays, but how to start.
We asked some folks in Columbia: “How do you get in the holiday spirit?”
“The holidays are a delightful time in our family. Every Thanksgiving weekend, our family cuts down a tree at a tree farm, and we begin to decorate our home. Our girls also give annually to a local nonprofit for kids in the foster care system. As a family, we love this time of year, and we never forget the reason for the season.”
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin
“Right after Halloween Harris asks if we can start playing Christmas music. It’s something he always enjoys. As for me, I start shopping on summer vacation. Finding just the right gift always gives me immense pleasure. I like to shop locally in Five Points, on Main Street, in the Vista and on Devine Street. This time of year, I look for any free opportunity to get out and remember my loved ones.”
Patricia Moore-Pastides, First Lady, University of South Carolina
“We get in the holiday spirit by decorating for Vista Light. It is our kick off to the holiday season. The Vista is buzzing with holiday cheer from that night until New Years. Nothing better!”
LeAnn Norris, owner of Glowout
“The cool breeze in the air, the sights and sounds of the season, and the twinkling lights in one of my favorite parts of Columbia kicks off the holiday season for me. I find all of these things and more at Vista Lights. The fun and festivities keep me coming back year after year.”
Elliot Turner, Vista Lights regular
“I love when the stores and restaurants are decorated for the holidays. I can’t wait to see the Vista Lights tree, that’s when I know Christmas is just around the corner. I am looking forward to decorating my spa in the Vista and hosting a few holiday events. Everyone seems to be in a good mood when the weather is cooler and we get to enjoy all the holiday events.”
Dusty Rushton, You and Improved Esthetics
“Singing Christmas songs, watching the Hallmark Channel and eating Christmas cookies!”
Abby Burnett, 8th grader at Gilbert Middle School
