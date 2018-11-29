‘Pizza for Preemies’ raises awareness for premature births

November is Prematurity Awareness Month and the Five Points Association and its roster of businesses will band together tgo support one of their own, as well as the March of Dimes.
One year ago, Village Idiot Pizza owners Brian and Kelly Glynn welcomed their twins, Liam and Willow, three months early. Born at just 28 weeks, the babies spent 71 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.
“We celebrate Nov. 6, the day we finally got to bring our babies home from what can only be described as the most challenging 71 days I hope to ever experience,” Kelly Glynn said. “I am able to share an incredible story of two very strong survivors, Liam Aaron, born 2 pounds 9 ounces, and Willow Mae, born 1 pound 11 ounces.”
To raise awarness and show their support, Five Points business will donate a percentage of their sales in November to the March of Dimes. An official ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 where the iconic Five Points fountain will be dyed purple.
Village Idiot Pizza will lauch a “Pizza for Preemies” campain in which it will donate 20 percent of all sales during the month of November to the March of Dimes. Other Five Points businesses joinging the awareness campain include:
Good for the Sole and Revente, which will donate 20 percent of it Nov. 15 sales to March of Dimes. The shop will also collect donations throughout the month. Cycle Center, 2G’s, Papa Jazz and Loose Lucy’s will also collect donations this month at their stores. Other contributors include Yetersay’s, the Gourmet Shop, and Goat’s.
“We are not just a group of businesses. We support one another, in every way possible. We are a family,” said Amy Beth Franks, executive director of the Five Points Association.
According to March of Dimes, 15 million babies are affected by preterm birth each year around the world and the preterm birth rate in the United States is on the rise for the third year in a row, a trend signaling an urgent health crisis for moms and babies.
“We are grateful to be able to share our story of premature birth and we celebrate two thriving 14-month-old babies,” says Brian Glynn. “Every baby deserves the best possible start. We want to thank March of Dimes for their important work, the local Five Points community for their support and each and every individual who has helped us in our journey.”
