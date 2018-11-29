One Day A Week: It’s a community thing

The holidays are just around the corner, but before you start migrating to the hearths and homes of friends and family, spend a day in your community (and with your community) at communal places of interest.
Leisure
There’s no better place to begin a day out and about in the community than at The Local Buzz, a coffee shop whose tagline is “Our Home is Your Home.” Stephanie (Stephie) Griggs Bridges’ concept for a café with an environment suitable for guests of all ages, has been getting residents #locallybuzzed since 2015. Its community support is so strong that they just opened a new marketplace meeting space that doubles as a showroom for local products as well as an event space that can be rented out for special events.
Where to find it: 141 S. Shandon St. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Brunch from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Fun
Now that you’re fueled with locally roasted Disasa Buna coffee, walk across the street and put those jittery hands to use at Luna Lola. Every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m.-noon, and Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. this craft and yarn retail store hosts a stitch circle. Customers are encouraged to bring their own projects and cozy up on a couch with fellow crafters. While the weekly event is titled “stitch circle,” this crafty event is not just for knitters. Embroidery, crocheting, felting, or even scrapbooking are all welcome at this community-building affair. And if you don’t have a project, that’s OK too. Luna Lola has plenty of options for purchase while you converse with this craftastic club.
Where to find it: 3000 Rosewood Drive, Suite 3. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Food
At the end of the night, take your new found acquaintances down the street to Rockaway Athletic Club. This burger, bourbon, and beer joint knows a thing or two about entertaining crowds, as it was started by friends Forrest Whitlark, Dave Melson and Paul Whitlark. With specials every night of the week, including $5 pitches of select beers on Tuesdays, you’ll want to bring the posse in on this one. And before you put in your burger order — Rockaway’s signature entrée — be sure to get a platter of pimento cheese fries for the table, a perfectly shareable Southern community plate.
Where to find it: 2719 Rosewood Drive. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Seven days a week.
Drink
But no day out in the Rosewood area would be complete without a stop at its premier neighborhood bar, the Foxfield Neighborhood Bar and Grill. This hole-in-the wall regularly highlights local talent and amazing southeast musicians. In addition to their professional concerts and DJ sessions, every Thursday night is amateur open mic night in their large outdoor seating area, all skill levels are welcome. You’ll find yourself coming back here for the cheap beer and quality talent, but staying for the community atmosphere.
Where to find it: 406 Howard St. 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Seven days a week
