One Day A Week: Take time to give thanks

If you’ve been on social media lately, you may have seen a few users doing the 30 Days of Thanks challenge. Outside of boosting your Thanksgiving thankfulness in such a public way, here are few giving and sharing activities that can be done in your local area.
As for me, if you are reading this, thank you.
Leisure
While the turkey is roasting in the oven, step outside and deliver a Thanksgiving dinner to those who may not have access to a homecooked meal. Meals on Wheels welcomes one-time volunteers, volunteers interested in delivering on a monthly or weekly basis, and families who want to volunteer together. Not to mention, you can choose between meal packing (from 8:30-10:30 a.m.) and pickup for delivery (from 10:45 a.m.-noon), or you can volunteer for both.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Where to find it: 2817 Milwood Ave. To volunteer, contact Maria Tofts at 803-252-7734 ext. 229 or mtofts@seniorresourcesinc.org.
Fun
If after all your deliveries you want o stretch your legs, drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Park. In addition to the park’s playground and recreational area, it’s currently hosting the Honor the Dream Food Drive. This food pantry is organized by Harvest Hope Food Bank. Toss around a ball while off-loading excess food stock for those in need through Dec. 7. Please note: while canned and dry goods are accepted, Harvest Hope Food Bank will not accept home-canned or jarred products.
Where to find it: 2300 Greene St. 2-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 2-7 p.m. Sunday.
Food
At the end of your day of giving, if you find yourself craving more turkey and potatoes but don’t want to dig into those leftovers just yet, Yesterday’s Restaurant and Tavern is here to serve. Being open on Thanksgiving Day has become a tradition at Yesterday’s, a 31-year tradition to be exact. Known for its home cooking and eclectic décor, slide into one of the restaurant’s church pew booths and give thanks for places like Yesterday’s.
Where to find it: 2030 Devine St. 12:30-6:30 p.m Thanksgiving Day.
Drink
And what would a day of appreciation be without showing a little gratitude to Delaney’s Music Pub and Eatery before it closes its doors. On Nov. 30 this Irish pub will serve its last Guinness. So if this was your neighbor bar, or if you’ve never even crossed the threshold to try the bartenders’ Irish car bombs, raise a glass to this local pub, and sláinte (good health or cheers) to all the Columbia establishments that have our undying appreciation for all that they did, or continue to do.
Where to find it: 741 Saluda Ave. 11 a.m.-2 a.m. seven days a week.
Comments