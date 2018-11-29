Bikers spread holiday cheer to veterans during Vets Christmas Ride

For 17 years, the Vets’ Christmas Ride organization has delivered much needed holiday cheer to the veterans spending the holidays at Dorn VA Hospital. The group needs your help to continue the tradition.
Now through Dec. 9, folks are encouraged to bring unwrapped gifts or cash donations to drop-off locations throughout the area. On Dec. 9, motorcycle riders from across the state will form a convoy and travel through Columbia to deliver the collected items.
“This event is not just a motorcycle ride. We need families and businesses in our community to donate to these deserving veterans. This is a way for families to thank these veterans who sacrificed for us and need our help,” said Jim Wertman a retired Sgt. Major and owner of Carolina Honda Powerhouse, which is the gathering site for the convoy. “For most of the veterans at Dorn VA Hospital, this is the only Christmas they get. If we don’t bring it, they don’t get it.”
The motorcycle ride will begin at 2 p.m. Carolina Honda Powerhouse, 901 Buckner Road. The convoy will be escorted by the Columbia Police Department to the Dorn VA Hospital and all gifts will be unloaded and presented to the hospital.
For a list suggested donation items and box locations, go to www.vetsride.org.
